Shoulder-to-shoulder students slowly shuffling under the August sun through the rows and rows of bright signs — some encouraging students to join a church and others to learn belly dancing — is a familiar image for some Penn State students, but it’s one that has been absent for well over a year.

Classes may have started on Monday, but Penn State’s Involvement Fair, running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn, is even more indicative of a semi-return to normal, students said.

This was many students’ first time experiencing the opening day hustle and bustle of Penn State’s more than 1,000 clubs and organizations — not just freshmen. The entire class of 2024, who are now sophomores, has never attended an in-person Involvement Fair either.

For Kelly Wolfe, this year’s in-person fair allowed her to be much more successful in finding clubs.

“I think [it] is really cool that everyone comes out here at once,” Wolfe (sophomore-data science) said. “I think people are more likely to get involved when they’re talking to real people in person. There was a virtual fair last year, but it was really hard to find what you’re looking for.”

Wolfe particularly is looking to become involved with club sports this year, as she said she has her eye on the Ski Club.

“I also signed up for the Blue and White Society,” she said. “I guess I’m drawn to some of the signs of some clubs — the more colorful a sign, the more likely I am to stop.”

Wolfe’s sentiment on the importance of such an interactive fair being in person was echoed by several of her peers. Calvi Teste said he felt the setup this year was a major improvement from last year’s virtual fair.

“This is so great to actually see the clubs in person,” Teste (sophomore-finance) said. “Last year, it was a virtual thing, and I don’t want to be mean, but it was pretty bad. But at least they tried.”

Teste approached the Involvement Fair with a particular theory to maximize his extracurricular experiences.

“I have this rule, and I think others may have adopted it,” Teste said. “I want to join three clubs. One, a resume builder, like student council or something like that. Another one to keep you fit, like rock climbing, running [or] tennis. And the third should be for fun — I think it’s good to do something interesting.”

For his third “fun” club, Teste said he is open to many different options, from cliff diving to something that may get him out on the dance floor.

“My siblings suggested breakdancing and ballroom dancing,” he said. “Maybe I’ll do something like that.”

Other Penn State students, like Henry Farrell, are seniors, but are still experiencing the chaos on the HUB Lawn for the first time this year since they were transfer students.

Farrell (senior-electrical engineering), who transferred from Penn State Behrend, summed up his first impressions in one word — “massive.”

“It’s just bigger than anything they ever had at Behrend,” he said. “It’s a ton of people, more than I was expecting, and it’s really hot out, and I thought this was going to be inside. I’m not really used to the ginormous campus thing yet.”

Farrell noted the rows full of clubs and students, especially in the heat of the day, were a bit too narrow to be comfortable.

“I think [Penn State Student Affairs] should use up more of the lawn,” he said, and he gestured to the flanks of empty grass next to the rows.

Nick Demopolis agreed there were tons of people milling around but didn’t think the rows were too tight, describing the setup as “very organized and diverse.”

“It has everything,” Demopolis (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “There’s a lot of THON organizations, there’s a lot of sports organizations and there’s a lot of academic and professional stuff as well. It’s random but in a good way. All of the sections of clubs are well-distinguished from each other.”

Despite noting an overall wide variety, Demopolis said he was on the hunt for intramural sports. Although his interest was piqued by the Penn State University Dodgeball Club, he said he hoped to find more intramural sports, instead of club sports.

Jenna Brandt was also on the lookout for a club she said she couldn’t find at the Involvement Fair.

“I’ve been interested in Lion Ambassadors, but I heard that [it’s] not here for some reason,” Brandt (sophomore-business) said. “Phi Alpha Delta, which is a pre-law professional frat, is supposed to be here tomorrow, so I’ll be coming back.”

Sophia Tirella said she also attended the Involvement Fair with both an open mind and a couple of specific clubs in mind.

“I’m trying to get involved with [Promote Animal Welfare and Safety], which is an animal shelter,” Tirella (sophomore-animal science) said. “I also was looking into Young Life. But everyone’s been super nice, speaking up and reaching out, which makes it easier to go up and talk to people, since I’m very shy. It’s been fun walking through the crowd.”

Although the large cluster of color and noise after a quieter year may create initial trepidation in some students, Tirella said she believes it was important to finally experience a true taste of Penn State.

“Walking up, I was overwhelmed,” Tirella said. “But I realized this is actually really cool. Last year, since nothing was in person, I barely saw anyone on campus. It actually feels like college, and it makes me really happy.”

