Penn State international student Emily Davis said “going to an American school has been [her] dream since [she] was little.”

“Since I’m half-American, I wanted to know how it feels to go to an American school,” Davis (sophomore-data sciences) said.

Davis grew up and spent her whole life in Tokyo, Japan, before moving to the U.S. for college. She said American universities have more “freedom” in choosing what field to study in.

International students make up approximately 10% of Penn State undergraduate students, according to Penn State admissions. Coming from over 130 different countries, each international student has a different experience adapting to U.S. life and Penn State’s environment.

For some students, like Davis, the differences in clothing for women are surprising upon moving to America, and Davis said she thinks Americans have more “freedom” in regard to their appearance.

“Japanese people, especially women, are expected to dress or look a certain way, such as looking pretty every day, wearing makeup every day, looking skinny, wearing skirts to work… I feel like that is very different from America,” Davis said.

Ritika Sagar said when she goes back home to Bahrain, she “gets looks” for wearing shorts she might wear in the U.S., and there tends to be more “victim blaming” associated with what women wear in relation to men’s reactions.

Sagar (sophomore-biology) said she lives with her entire extended family — which consists of 18 people and is common in her culture — and because her grandparents are more conservative, she has to avoid wearing certain things around them.

For Olivia Ryan, an international student from Australia and member of the Penn State tennis team, Americans seem to dress more casually than in her home country.

“None of my friends [in Australia] would ever wear sweats and a hoodie to class, whereas this is definitely the norm here, which is something that I am definitely not mad about,” Ryan (senior-political science) said via email.

Cultural differences other than clothing are noticed, if not misunderstood, by domestic students.

“The only challenge I face is having people kind of apply the Australian stereotypes, such as kangaroos, big spiders, Steve Irwin etc. and thinking that encompasses all of Australian culture,” Ryan said.

She said she feels “pigeonholed” — or separated from American students.

Sagar said she’s had similar experiences with misconceptions of her home country.

She said students sometimes assume her story is a “rags-to-riches” story because she’s from the Middle East.

“Bahrain has flaws, 100%, but people have this weird preconceived notion of all Middle Eastern countries,” Sagar said.

One flaw Sagar spoke of was Article No. (353) of the Penal Code of 1976, which, according to the code, can exempt those who commit rape from punishment if they marry the rape survivor.

For Davis, she said Japan deals with these issues differently than in the U.S. as well.

She said people in America are more aware of sexual violence, and the notifications that Penn State sends out “really help.” She said this is a “big thing” compared to Japanese universities.

“In Japan, you kind of deal with your own issues,” Davis said.

Sagar said she’s passionate about destigmatizing these kinds of issues and was involved with the Penn State chapter of Days for Girls, an international nonprofit organization.

According to OrgCentral, Days for Girls at Penn State “takes a stand against period poverty” and strives to provide sustainable menstrual health products, as well as organizing fundraisers and programs to raise awareness.

“Talking about menstruation and the stigma behind it isn’t super common back home,” Sagar said. “It’s an important part of raising men.”

Talking about menstrual stigma, Sagar said, is her “why” for being a pre-med student.

“I like open conversations about sex, and that doesn’t happen in Bahrain,” Sagar said.

Sofiya Chekhlystova and Yvonna Zuffova are two international students who came to the U.S. to play tennis, just like Ryan.

“In my country, you have to have connections,” Zuffova (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said, who is from Slovakia. “For example, in politics, if you want a good job and are a woman, you need good connections, you need to be pretty and well-educated.”

She said she believes opportunities for women are “more open” in the U.S., and there’s somewhat of an unspoken mindset that women dramatize these issues — she said sexual assault is not seen as a “big deal” in Slovakia.

For Zuffoka, men will always be “considered as the better candidate” for a job, she “will never be [as] good as men can be in their eyes” and it’s common for both men and women to work in Slovakia because average salaries are low.

According to WorldBank data from 2020, the GDP per capita in the Slovak Republic was approximately $19,000, whereas in the U.S., it was $65,000.

Chekhlystova (sophomore-accounting) is from Estonia, a country she said, in her eyes, “tries to live up to the standards of the U.S.”

She said her country feels “pretty safe” in terms of sexual assault, and one of the first things she noticed upon coming to the U.S. was increased conversations about sexual assault.

According to World Population Review, in 2010, the U.S. had a rate of about 27 reported rapes per 100,000 people, whereas in Slovakia in 2009, the rate was only 2.6 per 100,000.

“Estonia is trying to make it as equal as possible for all genders,” Chekhlystova said. “In that sense, I would say it’s very similar to the U.S.”

Although some women’s issues aren’t discussed much in other countries, students like Ryan said they don’t see many differences between how women are valued in the U.S. and their home countries.

“I definitely think more needs to be done in regard to pay equity and overall respect within all domains, yet I don’t think this differs much between the two countries,” Ryan said.

She said in Australia, it seems both men and women are provided with the opportunity to work and receive an income.

However, Davis said women are expected to go to college in Japan, but it’s harder to be accepted into a university as a woman. She said most women become housewives, and more Japanese women are staying single because they would rather work.

“They live for their jobs, die for their jobs,” Davis said. “It’s that way of thinking, I guess.”

Anna Mousaw is a global engagement coordinator for Penn State Global and has experience as an international student in Germany for her master’s degree in 2020.

Mousaw said she helps to plan and coordinate events for international students and oversees student organization funding requests.

She’s launching a global ambassador program, which will help international students become and stay acquainted with each other throughout the semester and past orientation week.

“We’ve heard a lot of feedback that orientation is a one and done thing and that [the international students]... aren’t able to make a lot of other friends throughout the semester,” Mousaw said. “We’re trying to bridge the gap between international and domestic students.”

Davis said it feels like U.S. students don’t want to interact with international students because they assume they want to be with their community.

“It's not really true,” Davis said. “I would want to interact with many international students, but I also came to America for a reason, I also want to interact with Americans.”

For Ryan, she feels supported by Penn State and the many resources available through Penn State Global office.

She said when the Australian bushfires were severe, all Australian students were sent an email “outlining resources and expressing concern” for loved ones back home.

“For me, this proved that Penn State truly cares about their students.”

