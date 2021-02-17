The beginning of another virtual semester means fresh starts for Penn State students across the globe — particularly in a pandemic.

For international students, the Zoom experience has meant participating from a wide range of time zones over the past few months.

Several Penn State students who experienced the fall semester internationally plan on returning to campus as soon as they can for in-person classes.

Sarthak Vij, who lives in India, took 21 credits in the fall semester, and said he didn’t have a positive experience.

“It was a nightmare — literally — because I was up all night because I would be asleep for the ‘night’ by around 9 a.m. and wake up around 4 p.m. for classes,” Vij (junior-economics and mathematics) said. “I would only get to see my parents for an hour around 6 p.m. and did not spend any time with them.”

Vij said he was able to survive the semester with “obscene amounts of caffeine,” which helped him get through the weeks. Because of this experience in the fall, he returned to State College for the spring semester.

Likewise, Adhiraj Agarwal said his classes started around 7 p.m. in India, and he became “nocturnal.” Agarwal (junior-computer engineering) said he was overwhelmed by the time difference, which led him to return for the spring.

“I ended up having four finals in less than 28 hours, which was really bad, but I was thankful for the pass/fail option,” he said. “I realized I was pretty bad at time management.”

According to Agarwal, all of his friends from India were at their respective colleges in the United States, which made it hard to find motivation or anyone to help him through the nights. He said his interactive classes and labs helped him connect with others, though.

Ladin Suliman had class from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. in the United Arab Emirates, and said it took around a month to adjust his sleep schedule to the time difference.

Unlike Agarwal, Suliman (sophomore-political science and philosophy) said he had several friends taking classes from his home country as well, which helped him stay on top of work.

“Since my classes were primarily discussion-based, there was no point in watching class recordings after,” he said. “I am a night-owl by nature, so it was overall manageable.”

Even throughout this experience, Suliman said he was able to learn different ways of time management that he will take with him to in-person classes.

“I learned that you can really make any schedule work; I still made time for friends and family and the gym between classes,” he said. “It sounds cheesy but really — if there’s a will there’s a way.”

Archit Javkhedkar started taking classes in the United Kingdom where his parents were located but moved to his home in India halfway through the fall semester. He said there was a 10-hour time difference from India to State College.

“[For] some of my classes, I had to be there because attendance was mandatory, but the classes that were asynchronous were easiest for me,” Javkhedkar (junior-electrical engineering) said. “I had to be up at 4 a.m. to take exams, which was the hardest part.”

While the experience could be difficult at times, Javkhedar said he believes Penn State made the best of the situation for international students.

“I don’t blame Penn State, because these are unprecedented times and they tried their best to make it possible to learn with online courses,” Javkhedkar said. “Online classes are difficult enough, but I am thankful that I was still able to take courses.”