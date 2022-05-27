The indoor mask mandate is set to return to University Park and four other Penn State campuses due to high coronavirus community levels, according to a release.

Effective Tuesday, May 31, masks will be required indoors at University Park, Penn State Beaver, Greater Alleghany, New Kensington and Schuylkill, according to the release. The counties in which these campuses are located are now considered to have high coronavirus community levels.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Penn State Abington, Behrend, Brandywine, Great Valley, Hazleton, Lehigh Valley, and Wilkes-Barre will now also require masks indoors at their campuses.

The Penn State College of Medicine still requires masks indoors in order to “support patient care”, according to the release.

According to the release, in counties in which community levels transition from high, medium and low coronavirus levels, masking requirements will continue for one week after in order to prevent high levels of transmission.

When a county in which a Penn State campus is located transitions in its coronavirus community levels, “the campus will communicate with students, faculty and staff when the change in masking policy will take effect,” according to the release.

