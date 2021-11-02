The Indigenous Peoples’ Student Association at Penn State announced a list of events Monday it will host to celebrate Native American Heritage Month this November.
Nov. 1-30
“Food Sovereignty Display and Book Recommendations” will be available in the College of Engineering Library on the third floor of the Hammond Building.
Nov. 5
4 p.m. — There will be a presentation from Andrew Curley titled “New Deals: The Legacies of Colonialism in Infrastructure Development” in 112 Walker Building.
Nov. 9
7 p.m. — An acknowledgement of land at Penn State virtual panel discussion with students, staff and faculty from IPSA and the Indigenous Faculty and Staff Alliance will occur.
Nov. 10
7 p.m. — There will be a presentation of “How to Become a Good Ally to Indigenous Peoples” via Zoom.
Nov. 16
6 p.m. — The film “Searching for Sequoyah” will be streamed online, with a panel discussion following the film at 7 p.m.
Nov. 17
6 p.m. — The film “100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice” will be screened, with a following panel discussion at 7:20 p.m. Those interested can register here.
Nov. 18
7 p.m. — There will be a webinar about the book “The Hunt for Red Pedagogy," and people can register here.
