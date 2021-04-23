Members of the class of 2025 are beginning the next step in their student careers, and the time for incoming freshmen to commit to colleges is just around the corner.

Although the admissions process looked different due to the coronavirus, the pandemic did not stop students from finding their home for the next four years — including incoming students to Penn State.

Incoming freshman Gerald Armstrong said the pandemic did not influence his decision to come to Penn State because he got accepted prior to the coronavirus — but he chose to defer for a year before entering the university.

“Penn State was always the first school I wanted to go to,” Armstrong said. “I have been to campus a whole bunch of times prior to [the] coronavirus.”

Felix Cooper also said the pandemic didn’t influence his decision to commit, because he assumed classes would mostly be back to normal for his first fall semester.

“I looked at Penn State because it was big, close to home [and] had a good engineering program,” Cooper said. “I had heard a lot of great things about it.”

However, Teagan Mayr said her decision to commit to Penn State was influenced by the coronavirus. She said Penn State handled the coronavirus situation well and she felt safe when she came to visit.

“I chose Penn State because I knew that I had wanted to leave the state of Florida,” Mayr said. “After visiting campus and seeing all of the programs and activities available, I knew that I would fit right in.”

The organizations and majors offered at Penn State also drew prospective students to the school.

Alyssa Wagner said she was having a hard time picturing where she could see herself in college, but after attending the virtual acceptance day for the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, she said Penn State felt like home.

“I had other schools in mind, but PSU was always in my top five,” Wagner said. “The opportunities, internships, school pride, alumni network and the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism drew me to Penn State.”

Haley Jacobs said she wasn’t interested in the university because she wanted to move south — until her aunt recommended doing a tour.

“I ended up going to tour the school and I absolutely fell in love with it. I love the campus. I love the vibes of the people,” Jacobs said. “I feel like Penn State has that full experience, [and] that also kind of pushed me toward [it].”

Grace Carella also said the student organizations — specifically the volunteer organizations — drew her to Penn State.

“That was a really big part [influencing] where I was going to go to college... next to [improving] myself academically,” Carella said. “That's the college town where I'm going to be spending my next four years.”