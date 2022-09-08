The annual “AI for Good Expo” crowned iLenz the winner of Nittany AI Challenge 2022 on Thursday, awarding the team $15,000.

The showcase celebrated accomplishments achieved throughout the Nittany AI Alliance programs and networked students with recruiters in the Alumni Hall, located in the HUB-Robeson Center.

The second place winner SchizophrenAI and the third-place winner LexNectare received $5,000 each.

After three rounds over an eight-month period, six teams made the Minimum Viable Product phase where they had to deliver MVPs of the prototype submitted from the previous rounds. Throughout the three phases, various teams received a total of $50,000.

Twenty teams progressed through the first round, receiving $500 each to continue their project. During phase two, ten teams received $1,500 to continue the development.

iLenz Design and Presentation Lead Akanksha Anand said the team will wind down before taking the next steps.

“I’m still in the clouds,” Anand (graduate-data analytics) said. “We have a future goal of improving the models through the 3D design further, but I think we’ll take a week off and rest, and then we’ll start looking.”

At 5 p.m., doors opened in Alumni Hall where participants and attendees were welcomed with refreshments and drinks. Recruiters from conglomerates, such as Lockheed Martin, Microsoft and IBM, were also at the exhibition allowing students to network.

For the first time, the Dambrot AI Excellence Awards selected five recipients to each receive a $1,000 prize to recognize and reward outstanding students participating in the Nittany AI ecosystem.

Founder of the Dambrot AI Excellence Awards and Penn State alum Jonathan Dambrot said he hoped the award would “encourage student learning and engagement in AI-centric opportunities to help prepare them to lead in a world shaped by artificial intelligence.”

Nittany AI Alliance Executive Director Daren Coudriet said he appreciated the teams for influencing changes and “making AI for good in the world;” however, he said their job is far from being done.

“With the Nittany AI alumni network, with all the mentors in this room, you’re just getting started," Coudriet said. "We expect big things from you. We expect you to come back on stage next year and tell us what you’re doing, how you’re changing the world through AI good.”

Showcase attendee and Nittany AI Challenge 2021 winner Erica DiCarlo said she was glad the exhibition was in person this year.

“My team technically won second place [last year], it was AI-powered recycling, and [the exhibition] was all over Zoom," DiCarlo (senior-marketing) said. "I wanted to come to the expo to see it in person for the first time and to see who’s going to replace us as winners."

DiCarlo said it was “cool” to see students from more majors participating in the challenge this year with 56 different majors from 15 colleges across nine Penn State campuses.

“I think it just shows that there’s a place for everybody in this challenge," DiCarlo said. "You can be an asset without having coding experience or AI experience."

SchizophrenAI Application Team Lead Frederick Sion said he doesn’t know where the project goes from here, but he hopes it goes beyond the award.

“I hope that this can continue because this is a great project, but it's a very hard project to continue and go further with. We do have school, we have a lot of things to sort out,” Sion (senior-computer science) said. “So I don't know if all college students have the bandwidth to do it. But I do hope in the future, it gets continued somehow.”

Sion said he is more than happy because he didn’t think the team would make it this far.

“First place would have been great, but it's not all about getting first, it's about doing the best you can,” Sion said. “I think second place is still very honorable. I'm very grateful and happy for where we got to.”

