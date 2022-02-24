‘Icon of icons’ | The long history of Penn State’s Nittany Lion Shrine

On leave from his naval base in San Diego, Commander John D. Mason visited his mother in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania, sometime in the ‘40s. Feeling so inclined, he made the nearby trek to his father’s alma mater with his young son, Harrison Denning Mason III.

When the two arrived, the commander snapped some blurry film photos of his young son leaning against the shoulder of the Nittany Lion Shrine with his small hand placed on its limestone ear.

Presumably feeling satisfied by the moment, Mason sent a photo of his son with a brief note to a local newspaper for publication, which can be found in Penn State University Libraries’ Special Collections.

He ended his message in the paper writing, “Young Denny will have to make up his own mind where he wants to go to school when the time comes, but you can be sure he will not lack for the proper indoctrination toward Penn State.

“The school that meant so much to my Dad must be a good place.”

Even though Mason was not a Penn State graduate it appears he found, through his writings, the same meaning and importance that so many have found since in the Nittany Lion Shrine.

It may be difficult to imagine, but for most of Penn State’s history, there has been no Lion Shrine to speak of. While there was spirit and pride, there was not yet a sculpture to capture it.

Around the late ‘30s the idea of any permanent fixture to celebrate occurred because previous school celebrations were anything but permanent, according to Lee Stout.

Stout, an emeritus librarian at Penn State, said in the ‘30s, it was tradition for Penn State students to hold massive bonfires in preparation or celebration of athletics.

School officials often attended, but celebrations would occasionally occur spontaneously, according to Stout, who served as the university archivist for several decades.

However, one such spontaneous combustion would go too far and change the tradition. In September 1938, several students lit a large celebratory fire on the then-stone intersection of College Avenue and South Allen Street, Stout said.

Parking meters were charred, the street beneath was cooked and school and borough officials were livid.

A new way of doing things had to be figured out, and then-Daily Collegian reporter Bernie Newman and then-Penn State President Ralph D. Hetzel — for whom the H in HUB-Robeson Center is now dedicated — reckoned they had a solution.

Hetzel met with the reporter, and the two agreed that a permanent location for celebrations had to be established. It seemed as if Hetzel was looking for a more apt place for fires and celebrations, but Newman had something else in mind — something grander.

With the president’s approval, he began to advocate in the Collegian for a permanent shrine where students might have a focus for their pride.

Bill Engel, then-editor-in-chief of the Collegian, jumped on board as well, and with the aid of class president Dave Pergrin, a lion shrine was voted as the class gift of 1940.

During the shrine’s inception and throughout his lifetime, Engel, who died in 2010, was a vigorous advocate for and a kindly caretaker of the Nittany Lion.

Roger Williams, who served as president of the Penn State Alumni Association and a professor for many years, called Engel “a great Penn Stater.”

“He was a good-humored man, relatively quiet, but the kind of guy who could really get things done,” Williams said.

Once the convincing was over, it came time to erect a “Nittany Lion Shrine.”

The senior class had $5,340 dollars in its coffers, and a Penn State art professor knew a German-born sculptor who might be up for the job.

Heinz Warneke arrived at Penn State in 1942 with a mold of his design followed by a 13-ton block of limestone to carve it out of.

The sculptor was born in a small German village, but once he immigrated to the U.S., he spent much of his life in Connecticut.

Not known for his especially tall stature, in 1979, an archived Centre Daily Times newspaper referred to Warneke as “an imp with insight.”

At the behest of the university, Warneke carved the shrine outdoors. Often shirtless and in plain view of students, spectators were free to make conversation or ask questions about the lion.

Little did he know, he was not only carving his most iconic piece but one of the most recognized sculptures in the country.

And that greatness may be because of the design, according to Jackie Esposito, a Penn State university archivist emeritus.

Esposito, who served in Penn State libraries for over 35 years, co-authored “The Nittany Lion: An Illustrated Tale” — the definitive history of the all-things Nittany Lion.

“When Warneke was designing and sculpting the lion, he made the lion serene. He made the lion almost Mona Lisa enigmatic, in that you can place whatever you want to place on the lion,” she said. “He’s not a ferocious lion, he is a lion that gives you a moment to consider what’s going on and think.”

Though now the shrine sits in a relatively tranquil area of campus at the corner of Curtin and Burrowes, that was not the case in 1942. At that point, the Recreation Building, known as Rec Hall, and the now-built-over Beaver Field were bustling with athletes and enthusiasts alike, according to Stout.

“At that time, it was literally right in the middle of the athletic center of the campus, so it was the symbolic center of athletics,” Stout said. “Ironically, now the athletic center is at the other end of Curtin Road.”

After its completion earlier that month, the shrine was dedicated with minor fanfare on Oct. 24, 1942, in the middle of World War II.

Students immediately became attached, and it didn’t take long for rival schools and local troublemakers to notice.

The first recorded incident of vandalism came in 1944 from an unknown source. In October of that year, a vandal poured black paint over the shrine’s head and scrawled the term “Hepcat” on its side.

Hepcat is a dated term referring to folks involved in a hipster-esque subculture that existed among the ‘40s jazz scene.

Immediately outraged, an editorial was published in the Collegian on Nov. 3, 1944, titled “Never Again This Outrage!”

In it, the editorial board wrote, “While the Collegian can not suggest or condone violence in any form, it would not be surprised to learn of a person found tampering with the Shrine delivered to the Campus Patrol in a slightly battered condition due to the inevitable scuffle.”

But this was only the beginning of a long history of vandalism and students standing guard over the lion for its protection.

The most famous of these incidents may have occurred in the fall of 1966. Not feeling the school was rowdy enough for their football team, Sue Paterno dumped water-based orange paint on the lion with friends overnight to make it appear as if Syracuse students had been responsible.

Little did she know, actual Syracuse students appeared later in the night, equipped with oil-based orange paint with some real staining power.

The vandalism served its purpose, and a Homecoming tradition of guarding the shrine began.

“Thinking back to my student days in the late ‘60s, if there was one school that people really detested and hated, it was Syracuse — not Pitt,” Stout said. “People used to think Pitt was the real rival, but we beat Pitt every year.”

Of the 11 times Pitt and Penn State competed from 1960 to 1970, Penn State emerged on top nine of those times.

However, Penn State’s football team may have been subliminally seeking revenge against the school, which sloppily smeared “PITT” on the shrine in the past.

These incidents, though scarring to Penn State’s pride, were quickly resolved. It wasn’t until 1978 someone decided to take the vandalism a step further.

In November of that year, an unknown vandal or vandals used what many presumed to be a sledgehammer to wallop off the right ear of the shrine, leaving the initials “SU” or “SUJ” behind.

Warneke, then 83, returned to his beloved statue to make repairs. Engel picked him up at the airport, but instead of getting any rest, the elderly artist demanded he be driven directly to the shrine, according to Esposito.

“Heinz Warneke put his hand on the broken ear, and he cried,” Esposito said. “And it was one of those moments, when Bill Engel was telling the story, where you can just feel shivers. You know what that felt like for him.”

Thoughts of moving the shrine to a more secure location or building up a more defensive perimeter around it were considered but ultimately canned.

In January 1979, Engel wrote a letter to his old colleague Newman to ask whether he had any suggestions for a potential relocation effort.

Newman responded indifferently, but noted, “The irony is that Doctor Hetzel asked me to promote a shrine via the Collegian to avoid any such destructiveness.”

With the help of Italian stone carver Vincent Palumbo, Warneke created a clay mold, and a new ear was attached to the shrine in September 1979.

While on campus in 1975, Warneke attended a Penn State state football game, where he was greeted with overwhelming cheers by students and fans.

The sculptor died on Aug. 16, 1983, in Connecticut. His shrine was soon after wreathed in his honor.

Warneke’s daughter, Priscilla Waters, responded to a sympathy letter from Engel soon after her father’s death.

“We took Heinz to France and Germany last winter, and he carried a copy of the Penn Stater and clippings of the lion with him,” she wrote. “He showed them to everyone who paid attention to him and said if he got tired of waiting at the airport, he would just hold the magazine so people could see the lion.”

Other curious incidents have occurred around the shrine, too.

In 1980, a series of photographs sparked controversy among alumni and school officials.

Late one autumn night, photos of a woman nude in red high-heels were taken in front of the shrine. Reportedly connected to a local photographer named Bill Coleman, prints soon went on sale around State College.

But the nude woman is not the only notable person to be photographed before the shrine. Pittsburgh Pirates legend and two-time World Series champion Willie Stargell posed with the lion, wearing a turtleneck and buffalo plaid sports jacket.

At one point, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Clement Attlee, who oversaw the British Empire’s decolonization efforts, smiled for a photo as he patted the lion’s nose.

The lion again lost ears in 1994, 2003 and 2018.

In the last case, Penn State’s 3D Printing Club constructed an ear of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, a plastic used in 3D printing, to replace the limestone before Penn State repaired the ear in February 2018.

“The horror people have [had] the two or three times someone has taken a hammer to an ear or a body part, the fact that we have an exact replica that’s secretly hidden somewhere, just in case anyone ever comes in there with a bulldozer, that’s amazing really,” Steve Herb said.

Herb, co-author of “The Nittany Lion: An Illustrated Tale,” was a Penn State librarian emeritus and the emeritus director of the Pennsylvania Center of the Book.

He said his time working on the book was the hardest two years of his life but also the best two years of his life.

“There was sometimes I’d be sitting up in my office late at night and working on something, and I would laugh so hard I had to go to the bathroom. Or, once in a while, I would cry,” he said. “I mean, some of this stuff is very moving in one direction or the other. All in all, that’s what makes it the best two years of my life.”

Herb said he loved researching and learning more about the obscure but important history behind Penn State’s background and lore.

An overshadowed figure in the shrine’s history is Newman — the original advocate for the shrine in the Collegian, he said.

“I think Bernie deserves to be listed as a hero for this. When Esposito and I published our book, we sent him a copy, and when it got to where he lived, I think somewhere in the South, he had died. And it came back unopened,” Herb said. “I always was sad about that.”

Herb died on Dec. 21, 2021 — a little over a month after he was interviewed by the Collegian and before he could read this article. He was 69.

Though it may not be the center of athletics any longer, Williams said he believes the shrine remains “an incredibly powerful symbol” for Penn State.

“To me, the Nittany Lion Shrine is the icon of icons at Penn State,” he said.

And he said he believes it will remain that way.

Tucked in its wooded corner of campus, surrounded by rocks quarried from Mount Nittany, the Nittany Lion Shrine will not only remain a popular photo spot but the eternal source of Penn State pride.

“It is such an important piece of our heritage and our lore and our tradition and our pride. I expect that to grow in the decades to come,” Williams said. “It’s part of Penn State, but it also is Penn State. It embodies what Penn State is all about as an aesthetic abstraction.”

Editor’s note: Steve Herb died a month after he was interviewed for this story, making him unable to read the final version. This story is dedicated to him for the stories he told and lives he changed. 1952-2021.