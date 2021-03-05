Many students have been missing the opportunity to sit in the dozens of classrooms Penn State offers — and now there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

On Feb. 24, Penn State announced its strategy to return to almost entirely in-person classes for the fall 2021 semester.

Penn State will begin to phase in-person learning during the summer semester while still abiding by coronavirus protocols. Students expressed mixed feelings on the idea of going back to fully in-person classes in the fall.

Daniil Skulsky said despite math being “torture” to learn online, he wonders why Penn State decided to try to phase directly into an all in-person schedule.

“It is kind of curious that Penn State is moving back to full in-person next semester,” Skulsky (freshman-psychology) said. “It would make sense to still offer the hybrid versions of class as an alternate.”

Skulsky said he knows of other students living in different countries who take the same courses as Penn State students living in the United States, which he said is an advantage to Zoom learning. Without the hybrid learning option, Skulsky said he doesn’t see those students having the same capabilities.

“I know one person who is taking all of his classes from Japan. He became nocturnal, but he didn’t have to move [to the United States],” Skulsky said. “Taking courses from different places allows them to not have to switch campuses.”

The university plans to continue offering some online classes throughout the fall, though there will be a focus on in-person classes.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Isabelle Stepler said she’s eager to transition back to in-person classes.

“I would take in-person classes over [online classes] any day,” Stepler (sophomore-applied mathematics) said. “If I’m given the option, I will take it. I miss the interaction with the professors and being able to meet new people by going to class.”

Currently, Stepler’s one in-person class is band. She said it was “such a blessing” to finally be able to interact with others.

“It's great to be making music with people and not through a screen,” Stepler said, “and it works my social muscles.”

As for the plan to transition back to in-person classes, Stepler said she was all in “as long as it’s safe to do so.”

“We keep hearing about how elementary schoolers and high schoolers are going back and how beneficial it is, but a lot of people don’t talk about the effects [not having in-person classes] has on college students,” Stepler said.

Stepler said she has hope the university will be able to formulate a safe strategy when the time comes. She said if the university can “apply the same practice” as they did with the music programs, she believes Penn State transitioning to in-person classes will succeed.

According to Stepler, the music programs space students out by nine feet and only provide courses to a limited number of students to ensure social distancing.

Although he’s a senior and won’t witness the return to in-person learning, Vignesh Raman said he doesn’t think in-person classes will be as beneficial as asynchronous classes.

“It’s just weird. With everything recorded on Zoom, you don’t really have to go to class,” Raman (senior-chemical engineering) said. “I think it will be weird getting adjusted back into going [to class].”

Raman said he likes having online classes because if “you zone out or miss class,” it’s not that big of a deal. Students have the ability to rewatch parts of the pre-recorded lectures.

“I liked in-person classes, but I think having class online is more beneficial because everything is recorded,” Raman said. “With in-person [classes], my professors, at least, [didn’t] record anything.”

Trey Campbell said he’s “excited” to get back into in-person classes.

“I can’t keep doing [school] online,” Campbell (junior-hospitality management) said. “My brain physically can’t keep staring at a computer screen all day.”

This semester, he was supposed to have one in-person class, however, his teacher “is stuck in Mexico.” Since next year is his final year in college, Campbell is looking forward to having at least a few more in-person classes.

“It will be nice to have some in-person classes, because I can say I will finally be putting my time to good use,” Campbell said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Danil Kurtz said he’s looking forward to transitioning into in-person classes because, at the moment, the only one he has is “underwhelming.”

“I definitely have gotten used to and adapted to online, but I miss the convenience of being in person,” Kurtz (freshman-finance). “I can’t wait to actually connect with more people in classes.”

Kurtz said he finds it easier to pay attention in an in-person class, but with students’ minds adapting to the online format, he does see why some students are concerned to go back to in-person classes.

“I think for students, it might be a little more difficult because it’s been over a year since we’ve been in [a classroom],” Kurtz said. “I feel like people have gotten comfortable with this. I think the way we do school online — like our study methods, our note-taking habits and our attention span — is just a lot different now.”

Although Kurtz noticed possible conflicting opinions on the return to in-person classes, he said he still has “hope” for all students.

“I don’t think it will take as long to get back into the groove, but I definitely think it will be an adjustment that people won’t see until it hits them.”