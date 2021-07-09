With a spectacle of colorful lights, makeup and costumes galore, Penn State’s Opulence hosted “Extravaganza” at 3 Dots Downtown in State College Thursday night.

The drag show featured six Penn State queens of various ages and experiences who each took the main stage for performances of lip-syncing, dancing, stunts and singing. It also featured artwork by 2021 Penn State graduate Yiwei “Leo” Wang.

Open to the public for a $5 entrance fee, the event garnered more than 100 audience members.

Opulence vice president Grace Puy said the show was the second in-person event the drag ambassadors have held since the beginning of the pandemic.

But Puy (senior-advertising) said this particular event was unique and served as a milestone in the return to normal.

“This is the first one where the performers have really been able to go into the audience and interact,” Puy said. “I think that brings a whole different energy to the show.”

Throughout the performance, the queens interacted with audience members — showering them with confetti, demanding tips and even dancing on some of them. One audience member was hit by a high-heeled shoe and another was tripped over, with the queen landing briefly on a young woman’s lap.

Paris, president of Opulence, said she attributes the active environment in part to the downtown venue where the queens performed. A large portion of Opulence’s performances are on campus, governed by university rules and regulations, Paris (senior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said.

“There’s something different about having shows downtown,” Paris said. “We draw a bigger crowd. It’s easier to have the shows. The venues are all really supportive. It’s always a really special time.”

Paris said 3 Dots has been the best venue she and her drag sisters have performed at since the inception of Opulence in spring of 2018. She said she believes the atmosphere, the space and — most importantly — the staff at the downtown outreach center made the night “amazing.”

Likewise, 3 Dots Executive Director Erica Quinn said Opulence brought life and vibrance to her organization and to downtown State College.

“We’re thrilled to have groups like Opulence come in because it brings an amazing energy, an incredible crowd,” Quinn said. “It’s just such an exciting and really creative way to express yourself through performance.”

Quinn said three integral parts of 3 Dots’ mission are to connect the community, provide a voice to individuals who desire one and give performers a platform. She said her organization is “incomplete” without the input and participation of the community — input and participation she said Opulence provided.

For Quinn, Opulence opened an “avenue” to the arts for downtown State College, and Puy echoed that sentiment.

But Puy said bringing more arts to downtown wasn’t the only impact of the show — she said it also served as a beacon to the local community and to the Penn State community, showcasing the queer experience, educating attendees about queer culture and its prevalence, and spreading the “joy” of drag.

“Drag is so important to show people that there is inclusivity at Penn State,” Puy said. “It’s cool to be whoever you are. You don’t necessarily expect to come to the middle of Central Pennsylvania and find a thriving drag scene, but it’s here.”

The most important aspect of the show, Puy said, was the message it aimed to portray.

“The whole thing is lifting each other up,” Puy said. “It’s really important to support each other and do whatever we can to make [things] easier on each other.”

Graduated queen Hexxa returned to Opulence to perform Thursday night. She said a driving factor in her decision to return was the growing reputation of the organization and her support for the messages it seeks to spread.

“I breathe drag. It’s my artistic outlet,” Hexxa said. “Opulence is doing an amazing job of pushing the drag scene and making it a very inclusive, unconditionally loving environment for everybody to come and enjoy the shows, learn about drag and just have a good time.”

A 2019 Penn State graduate with a degree in general sciences, Hexxa said she’s proud of the work Opulence has put in since her tenure as its first president ended.

“Just to see the club doing big things like this — making big moves — really makes me happy,” Hexxa said. “I will never reject an opportunity to come perform for Opulence.”

Paris also said she was proud of Opulence but for its inclusivity and ability to attract a diverse group of people.

“Opulence has always been a really amazing, diverse group of performers,” Paris said. “Every one of us is completely different from the other. We have singers. We have dancers. The ‘queer experience’ is seeing, understanding and respecting all of those differences.”

Paris and Puy both said this was a motive of the organization moving into the fall semester — to recruit more diverse individuals and showcase the meaning of drag to the Penn State community. Both said the latter goal would assist with the former.

And queen Imogen Kusama is proof of this, as she said she discovered and decided to join Opulence after she heard the organization blasting RuPaul’s hit song “Read U Wrote U” at an involvement fair. The rest, Kusama (junior-English) said, is history — or, as RuPaul deemed it — “HERstory."

“I was suddenly thrust into this whole new world,” Kusama said. “Coming [to Penn State] and finding people who immediately I connected with — we had this whole life experience that we could relate on. It was magical.”

Kusama said drag became her life after joining Opulence. But she said it also opened her eyes to issues the community faces.

“People come and they see it because it’s kind of like a novelty to them,” Kusama said. “To us, it’s our lives. By sharing this ‘novelty’ with people, we’re also sharing a part of our lives. The more people are exposed to that, the more they’ll understand us as a community and us as individuals, which is really important.”

