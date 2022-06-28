The HUB-Robeson Art Galleries at University Park recently announced five summer 2022 exhibitions.

According to their release, the galleries’ themes are focused on “storytelling, contemporary landscapes, and emotions big and small.”

The galleries can be found in the HUB Gallery from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Art Alley and exhibition cases throughout the HUB-Robeson Center, according to the release.

Within the HUB Gallery, there will the Happy Valley Animation Festival, which runs from May 10 to July 17, according to the release. This is the second annual animation festival hosted by the Digital Arts and Media Design Program in the School of Visual Arts at Penn State.

Within Art Alley there will be the “Scatter Terrain'' exhibit, which will finish its run from March 25 to July 17.

Also, within the exhibition cases throughout the HUB-Robeson Center, Nikki Lau’s “Generous Helpings” will display from May 27 to Nov. 3, “Future Return” will run from May 20 to Nov. 6 and “Mental Health in Higher Education” is running from May 20 to Oct. 31.

According to the release, the HUB Gallery is closed on July 4 for the federal holiday but the HUB-Robeson Center will remain open, including the Art Alley and exhibition cases.

More information on these HUB-Robeson art exhibits and more can be found here.