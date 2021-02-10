With students returning to campus this weekend and in-person classes resuming on Feb. 15, here is a guide to how the return to in-person classes will work.

What should I do before coming back to campus?

All students planning on returning to campus are required to take a coronavirus test and must test negative within 72 hours of returning to campus.

Do I need to be retested?

All students with in-person classes, living on or off campus are required to be tested during the first two weeks of in-person classes.

Any student living in Centre County or within a 20 mile radius of campus is required to be tested as well, regardless of if their classes are all remote.

Students will receive an email with instructions to make an appointment for a second test, according to Penn State News.

These tests will be administered in 126 White Building.

Where can I go to get tested on campus?

The Hintz Alumni Center and Pegula Ice Arena will be available to students for walk-up testing sites throughout the semester.

Random surveillance testing will begin on Feb. 15 for employees and March 1 for students.

If chosen for surveillance testing, students will go to Mount Nittany Club in Beaver Stadium and 101 N. Atherton St.

How will in-person classes work?

In-person classes will begin on Feb. 15. Students should check their LionPath account to see if their classes are in person or remote for the spring semester.

If students have classes in person, they will go to the classroom building on the instructed class day starting Feb. 15.

Students are expected to follow the same in-person class policies as the fall semester. These policies include mask wearing and social distancing in classrooms and buildings on campus.

Throughout the semester, instructors will use a "mixed" teaching system for in-person classes, which includes an online option for students unable to physically come into class.

