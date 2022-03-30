With Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association's Election Day quickly approaching on Thursday, here's how students can cast their vote for the organization's candidates.

From 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday, anyone who is a registered undergraduate student at Penn State may vote for all of the various positions on the ballot virtually here.

Voters will elect one executive ticket for president and vice president, up to 20 at-large representatives, 12 academic college representatives and undergraduate delegates to the University Park Allocation Committee.

Unlike the election last year, voters will not have a referendum question on the ballot.

More information about the candidates and their campaigns can be found on UPUA's website.

