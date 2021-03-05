Penn State will hold its second wellness day of the spring semester on March 11.

The wellness days are intended to support the mental health and well being of the Penn State community. During this time, students can participate in programs provided by the school and relax from canceled classes.

Penn State announced the creation of wellness days in the fall semester as a substitute for spring break.

According to Penn State News, the second wellness day will focus on "intellectual and spiritual wellness." The university will hold live virtual and in-person events and recorded workshops surrounding the theme.

Here are some of the events of the day.

Campus Dining will host "Fuel for Thought Meal" featuring "brain-boosting" delicious foods.

The HUB-Robeson Galleries will present "The Anxiety Project," which will feature works by Professor of Theatre William Doan. Students can contribute to community art boards at the event. The gallery will be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6.p.m and online through March. 14.

Cristen Conger and Caroline Ervin of Unladylike will host "Confronting White Feminism" on how feminism and white womanhood pushes against racial equity in past and present social justice movements.

Other resources include book recommendations, podcasts, articles, music, pre-recorded meditation and yoga classes.

The final wellness day of spring 2021 will be April 7, which will focus on physical and environmental wellness.

More information about wellness day programs and resources can be found here.

