April is Penn State’s Campus Pride Month. Amidst the celebration, it’s also a time to highlight resources for members of the LGBTQ community.

Here are some clubs meant to provide support and community.

Ally House

Ally House provides an environment that is “open, safe and inclusive” for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and ally students, as well as others “beyond the sexuality and gender binary.”

Ally House resides in West Halls. The goal of the arrangement is to form a community “dedicated to knowledge and understanding of sexuality and gender issues.”

Coalition of LGBTQA Graduate Students

The Coalition of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Ally Graduate Students offers a safe space of LGBTQ graduate students and allies to form social connections and take part in social justice advocacy.

Penn State Student Lion Pride Roundtable for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity

Penn State Student Lion Pride provides students with leadership development, activism and social outreach opportunities.

The organization coordinates major events, takes part in media outreach and works to keep all Penn Staters aware of LGBTQ-related events.

Opulence

Opulence has been Penn State’s Drag Ambassadors since 2017, and its mission is to “create a fun and free space for aspiring drag queens, kings and enthusiasts alike.”

It wants to “enhance awareness to challenge the gender binary in a way that celebrates the social understanding and comprehension of gender norms.”

Queer and Transgender People of Color

Queer and Transgender People of Color is a safe space for queer and trans people of color at Penn State.

Through the safe space, the club hopes for these students to “unite and have their voices heard through discussion and activism.”

Students for Cultivating Change

Students for Cultivating Change provides a safe and inclusive network for LGBTQ students who are interested in agricultural sciences.

Its focuses include education, community, increasing awareness and promoting inclusion and visibility.

Gender and Sexual Diversity in Schreyer

Gender and Sexual Diversity in Schreyer was created to “fit the needs of LGBTQIA+ Schreyer Scholars.”

It provides resources, outreach opportunities and advocacy for LGBTQ Schreyer students.

Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

oSTEM, a nonprofit organization, is “geared to influence the academic and professional progress and development of LGBTQ students and youth,” according to its website.

Out & Allies in Business

Out & Allies in Business provides an inclusive community within the Smeal College of Business. It focuses on the professional development of its LGBTQ members.

Prism Benefitting THON

Prism, a special interest THON organization, was created for Penn State students in the LGBTQ community, and “promotes a safe environment and resource” for students dancing in THON.

THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy.

