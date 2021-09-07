In a predominantly white institution like Penn State, students of color and international students might find it hard to find a home away from home. One way to find people and activities within one’s culture can be through joining one of Penn State’s multicultural clubs.

Penn State’s over 1,000 organizations house 63 multicultural clubs at University Park alone. Here’s a list of some of the options.

Multicultural caucuses

The caucuses are known as umbrella organizations that oversee general associations under their represented culture.

Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Caucus

“The mission of the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Caucus is to advocate for and promote diversity by giving a collective and unified voice to the APIDA community at Penn State,” its Org Central profile said.

The APIDA caucus regularly hosts general body meetings for its members to attend, which it announces via its Instagram page.

Black Caucus

“The Penn State Student Black Caucus aims to promote and protect the safety and wellbeing of African American students, to provide, educate, bring awareness and serve the overarching minority community through social and political means,” according to its Org Central profile.

Black Caucus hosts various events, such as Sankofa discussions, which have covered topics like “Defund vs. Abolish” in regard to the U.S. police system. More information regarding its events can be found via its Instagram page.

Latino Caucus

“Latino Caucus strives to positively represent the Latino community through academic achievement, cultural awareness and political advocacy,” according to its Org Central profile.

Latino Caucus hosts various community-building events, as well as its yearly pageant titled “Noche Latina.” Updates on events can be found on its Instagram page.

General Associations

Multicultural general associations at Penn State are home to specific nationalities and cultures that fall under the aforementioned umbrella caucuses.

African Students Association

The African Students Association said it strives “to unite the Sons and Daughters of the Motherland and all those concerned with Her welfare,” according to Org Central. ASA is home to the African community at Penn State.

The club has held meetings in the past including a discussion on “Breaking Generational Curses” and various game nights, according to its Instagram page. Additionally, it hosted an Afrobeat social during the first weekend of the fall semester.

ASA also has a dance team called Afrique Fusion that welcomes all dancers during tryouts.

Caribbean Student Association

The Caribbean Student Association “promotes the active dissemination of cultural, political and historical information about the Caribbean islands and people and maintains contact with Caribbean embassies in the United States,” according to Org Central.

CSA hosts game nights like “How Caribbean Are You?” and events like “Speed Dating,” according to its Instagram page. The association is also known for hosting socials where it plays Caribbean music the majority of the time in celebration of its culture.

CSA also has a dance team called Island Fever, and CSA members and dancers can audition and perform at various multicultural events.

Filipino Association at Penn State

The Penn State Filipino Association “represents the Filipino community of the university and promotes interactions of the members among themselves and with the community at large,” according to Org Central.

PSFA holds regular events for its members including an annual formal. It also is hoping to host a District 5 pageant this year, according to its Instagram page.

District 5 is an organization consisting of Filipino clubs from schools located in Philadelphia, south New Jersey and Delaware.

South Asian Student Association

“We, in association with our partner organizations, aim to celebrate the beauty of South Asian culture through active engagement within the Penn State community,” according to Org Central.

SASA is the largest South Asian organization at Penn State, according to its Instagram page.

Aside from its regular general body meetings, the association holds socials for its members. Specifically, it hosts a freshman mixer to promote unity within first-year students.

Latinx Women Association

“This organization provides Latinx Women and all allies with the ability to connect to other women from different Latino countries, provide support and a voice to a community that is often overlooked,” according to Org Central.

LWA is one of Penn State’s newer organizations, as the club had its first meeting in spring 2020 right before the coronavirus pandemic, according to its Instagram page.

Despite the pandemic, it has been able to host several community building events for its members — such as a bonfire, a picnic and a hike.

Academic clubs

There are also several academically focused clubs students of the global majority can be a part of at Penn State.

Multicultural Undergraduate Law Association

“[The Multicultural Undergraduate Law Association’s] mission is to increase diversity in the field of law by promoting multiculturalism,” according to Org Central.

MULA holds regular general body meetings but more specifically stimulates its members in the law field by hosting events such as LSAT Logic Games, according to its Instagram.

The association also hosts socials where members can play games and watch movies together.

National Association of Black Accountants

“The mission of [The National Association of Black Accountants] is to address the professional needs of its members and to build leaders that shape the future of the business profession with an unfaltering commitment to inspire the same in their successors,” according to Org Central.

NABA, which is a primarily business student organization, hosts regular general body meetings and helps its members achieve academic success by hosting study sessions and free professional headshots events, according to its Instagram page.

