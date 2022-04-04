April is Penn State’s Campus Pride Month, which celebrates all sexualities and gender identities in the university’s LGBTQ community.

Here’s an alphabetized list of some sexualities and gender identities and their definitions:

Asexual

People who experience little to no sexual attraction.

Bisexual

People who are attracted to more than one gender.

Cisgender

People whose sex and gender match with what they were assigned at birth.

Gay/Homosexual

Non-women who are attracted to non-women.

Gender-fluid

Someone who experiences changes in their gender and expression over time.

Lesbian

Non-men who are attracted to non-men.

Nonbinary

People who don’t identify as male or female.

Pansexual

People who do not consider gender when they’re attracted to someone.

Straight/Heterosexual

People who are attracted to the opposite sex.

Transgender

A term for people whose gender differs from the sex or gender they were assigned at birth.

