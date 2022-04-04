April is Penn State’s Campus Pride Month, which celebrates all sexualities and gender identities in the university’s LGBTQ community.
Here’s an alphabetized list of some sexualities and gender identities and their definitions:
Asexual
People who experience little to no sexual attraction.
Bisexual
People who are attracted to more than one gender.
Cisgender
People whose sex and gender match with what they were assigned at birth.
Gay/Homosexual
Non-women who are attracted to non-women.
Gender-fluid
Someone who experiences changes in their gender and expression over time.
Lesbian
Non-men who are attracted to non-men.
Nonbinary
People who don’t identify as male or female.
Pansexual
People who do not consider gender when they’re attracted to someone.
Straight/Heterosexual
People who are attracted to the opposite sex.
Transgender
A term for people whose gender differs from the sex or gender they were assigned at birth.
MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE
The Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will partner with collaborators…