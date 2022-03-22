Strong friendships, interesting hobbies and leadership opportunities are a few of the many elements that make up the Penn State University Women’s Club, and for current President Teddy Nicholas, the club helped her find her place in State College when she arrived in the area in 2001.

“When I first moved here, I met someone who encouraged me to join, and it was the catalyst for my whole social life,” Nicholas said.

The mission of the club, which Nicholas said is comprised of nearly 400 members, is to “promote fellowship among members, to provide opportunities for participation in social, cultural and intellectual activities, and to provide financial assistance to students of Penn State University,” according to its website.

Its relationship with Penn State is connected in a few ways.

“We support and do things that are connected with the university,” Nicholas said. “For example, we try to go see all the productions the theatre groups do.”

The club also awards three scholarships to women each year — one to pay for the books of a high school student coming to Penn State, one for an undergraduate and one for a graduate student.

The wife of the Penn State president typically serves as the honorary president of the club — in recent years, Molly Barron.

However, with incoming Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi as the first female president of the university, Nicholas said the club will extend the honorary president invitation to her.

The history of the club goes back to the 1920s, when rural State College had professors and wives moving to town to set up their lives, and according to Nicholas, the club was formed as a social “resource” for the spouses of these professors.

The club has since expanded to include women who are current or former staff or faculty at Penn State or any women in the area looking for some socialization.

“The group is for any woman who enjoys fellowship,” Nicholas said. “As long as they have common sense and an interest in caring for the community and for the university.”

A large part of the club is its “interest groups,” which are smaller groups that meet to focus on specific hobbies or purposes.

The interest groups offered range from everything from the “Literary Supper Club” to “Antiques Study” to “Bicycling,” the website said.

“Man, when they first started introducing wine groups, we were overwhelmed with people signing up,” Nicholas said. “So we had to make four different wine groups.”

Marilyn Gouran and Lurene Frantz, who are both past presidents of the club, are currently co-coordinators of the “Fun with Food” group, where the ladies meet together for a restaurant meal, and they’ve been involved with a wide variety of groups through their time with the club.

Gouran said the groups have been a great way to expand hobbies and interests that one may never have otherwise explored.

“We try to bring out things that people really enjoy doing, but it’s not something that they would necessarily do at home,” Gouran said. “So if they have any sort of interest in something, if we can find a spot for them to do that, then it’s to our advantage.”

The club is also always open to new ideas, she said.

“Even if we don’t have it, we have the option for you to suggest a group and get it started,” Gouran said.

Frantz has been involved with so many groups over the years and said she struggles to pick a favorite.

“The truth is, I like them all,” she said.

The club also typically takes an annual weekend trip to New York City as a group. According to Gouran, they have had many great experiences on these trips over the years, including seeing the Rockettes perform and watching shows, such as “The Phantom of the Opera,” an experience that Gouran said had her “floating.”

“I never would have seen some of the things I have seen if I hadn’t done that trip for 21 years,” Gouran said. “I certainly wouldn’t have gone alone — I felt so free when I got off the bus.”

The atmosphere of the Penn State University Women’s Club was also a large part of what convinced Gouran to become so involved. She said she never joined the women’s club at Indiana University, where she and her husband had been for 17 years.

“When I went to their women’s club, it was held in an auditorium where nobody could really speak — I didn't find it inviting whatsoever,” Gouran said. “When we came here, the wife of one of his colleagues invited me… and everyone was very, very social and nice, and I thought, ‘Oh, I like this.’”

Gouran said she had the opportunity to become even more immersed in the club as time went on.

“In a couple years, I became more and more involved in either helping with a group or getting on the board,” she said. “And once I was on the board, I was hooked.”

Frantz said serving in various roles throughout the club has helped her to grow as a person and gain more confidence.

“I think the club fosters leadership in women who may not have had too much experience with that otherwise,” Frantz said.

One of the moments both Frantz and Gouran were able to express their leadership was when the club held the Big Ten Women’s Club conference, which they said is held every two years at one of the Big Ten schools with a women’s club.

“I think we got enough confidence, especially with each other, to put together that conference,” Gouran said.

Frantz and Gouran said they were able to learn a lot from attending past Big Ten conferences to host in the most thorough and engaged way. The conference, which included a dinner of about 90 people at The Tavern Restaurant was a “success.”

“Those kinds of things are just so special in your life,” Frantz said. “And these kinds of opportunities… it all adds up because you have a great feeling of success.”

Perhaps more than anything, the women agreed their social lives and relationships have been positively impacted by the women’s club, and Gouran said it means “everything” to her.

“I can’t imagine any other group that offers the opportunities where a woman could find friendship with a whole lot of different women and different interests,” Gouran said. “It doesn’t exist outside of a group like this.”

Frantz, who has lived in State College since she arrived at Penn State as a freshman in 1957, said her experience with the women’s club has been an “exciting adventure.”

“I started out in the ‘Book Discussion’ group and ‘Newcomers’ group when I was a young bride in 1963,” she said. “And six of those women I still know… they’ve been great, lifelong friendships.”

