The Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State is once again a hub of activity.

But instead of hosting basketball games or THON, the BJC began serving as a major coronavirus vaccination location for the State College community Monday.

Centre Volunteers in Medicine set up a base in the BJC that currently provides Pfizer injections to Pennsylvanians who are eligible under Gov. Tom Wolf’s vaccine rollout plan.

Under current Pennsylvania vaccination guidelines, health care personnel, persons 65 or older, long-term care facilities and persons aged 16 or older with preexisting conditions are a part of phase 1A of the vaccine rollout.

However, according to Monica Wright, director of development for Centre Volunteers in Medicine, the vaccine location will be able to expand to more groups if everyone eligible is scheduled to receive the first dose by Mar. 31

Wright said CVIM is the first local dose provider to the general public, and after initially setting up a base in nearby Mount Nittany High School, moved to the BJC upon approval from Penn State officials.

The BJC presents a “logistically ideal location,” according to Wright. It’s important for the scheduling system to be streamlined, so access to the website and appointments are accessible to anyone looking to be vaccinated, Wright said.

When scheduling an appointment for a vaccination through CVIM, a person just has to schedule a date and time that works for them for the day of the first and second dosage.

Individuals who are placed on CVIM's waiting list will be contacted either by email or phone call and will be scheduled for the vaccine based on the date they signed up, according to Wright. This way the potential scheduling errors are removed, leading to a “clean and clear system,” Wright said.

Local residents who were vaccinated at the BJC said the CVIM system works well.

Meg Haniver of Lemont said there was an ease to setting up an appointment.

“All I did was click a few buttons, and I had two appointments set up [for] three weeks apart,” Haniver said.

According to Wright, CVIM administered over 1,100 vaccine doses in the first two days at the BJC, with “everything working exactly the way it was designed.”

Currently, CVIM is staffed daily with anywhere from 30-50 volunteers — each of whom are either physicians, registered nurses or pharmacists, and all are certified to administer the vaccine, according to Wright.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

“Each week we expect to receive one tray of the Pfizer vaccine, which is around 1,100 doses,” Wright said.

For a company that receives little outside funding and is supported by the work of volunteers, Wright said CVIM has been able to operate at an “astounding” pace.

The nonprofit will continue to operate in the State College area until further notice and appointments for vaccines can be made here.