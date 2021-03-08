For five days, Braden Ward sat alone in his dorm room. With no roommate and virtual learning, he said he saw no reason to leave.

Ward (freshman-public relations) is just one Penn State student facing the effects of social exclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If I had forced myself to go out during that time, I would’ve felt so much better,” Ward said.

According to psychology professor Michael Bernstein, Ward is right.

As a psychology professional, Bernstein conducted research regarding social exclusion and said when humans feel excluded, they derive a sense of fear and feel threatened to fix their current situation.

“When we feel excluded, we become really attuned to reading facial expressions. You become really good at telling when someone is lying,” Bernstein said. “Those are positive adaptive responses, but they serve the goal of reaffiliation.”

Bernstein mentioned the idea that other species have their own set of capabilities to help them survive — birds can fly, squirrels can run and hide, and tigers have claws. Humans have none of those to survive, so they rely on group living.

“We are social creatures,” Bernstein said. “From an evolutionary perspective, humans are not equipped to live by [themselves].”

This semester, all of Ward’s high school friends enrolled at Penn State stayed home. Ward said his experience meeting new people hasn’t been difficult, although there were times when he was uncomfortable.

“I don’t think it’s harder to express yourself to others, but I think it’s hard to find the right people to express yourself to,” Ward said. “Right now, I’m just very content with my own life.”

Bernstein said it’s normal to feel like the pandemic has made it more difficult to interact with others. He emphasized the need for students to reach out to their peers.

“Even though we are supposed to be physically distant from each other, so much of our social lives rely on being physically close to other people,” Bernstein said. “So much of success in college, work and life is feeling that you belong and that there are people you can count on.”

As a professor of communications arts and sciences at Penn State, Timothy Worley focuses his research on the interaction within relationships. Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Worley and Madison Mucci-Ferris, a student affairs professional at Southern Methodist University, conducted research on social support within families and romantic relationships.

Worley and Mucci-Ferris studied Relational Turbulence Theory, which focuses on how transitions in close relationships can create turbulence. Worley said the changes may “spark new questions or doubts about what the new normal is like.”

Worley said “chaos” in relationships is not something to fret about because issues created during the pandemic aren’t a direct indicator that “something is wrong with the relationship.”

“This isn’t so much of a reflection on [you] and [your] parents, perhaps, as much as it is a reflection on the pandemic,” Worley said.

Ward said it’s been hard to find the motivation to go out and meet new people because of the coronavirus protocols the university needs to follow — especially with on-campus housing.

“I go through phases of wanting to talk to people and never wanting to talk to anyone ever again,” Ward said. “Obviously, I always want to meet new people, but with the limitations to my building, it’s just not easy.”

Ward lives in Stuart Hall in East, and he said the coronavirus mitigation protocol caused him to “struggle when it [came] to sharing basic human connection.”

Even though Ward had in-person classes during his first semester in the fall, he said he stopped going when some of them switched to hybrid learning.

“Since the room was so spaced out, I don’t think I spoke to a single person in my one class,” Ward said. “It was once a week, a mile away and posted on Zoom. It didn’t make sense for me to go in person.”

Ward said he didn’t join any clubs this year either, because he didn’t think they would be “worth it.”

“I just didn’t want to sit on Zoom calls, because I knew I wouldn’t get anything out of it,” Ward said.

As a junior, Alyssa Bielinski said she didn’t have much trouble this semester socializing because of her prior involvement in other activities.

“The way THON had adapted to still include everyone was the best,” Bielinski (junior-rehabilitation and human services) said. “I always tell freshmen that if they want to participate in something for the greater good and have a purpose here, join THON.”

Bielinski said she noticed that all clubs were changing the way they did things. However, she said for anyone struggling to find meaningful social interactions, students need to try to make the most out of the virtual experience.

“Even when things are normal, it’s so hard to be yourself around hundreds of new people,” Bielinski said. “I know it sucks with everything being virtual, but at the end of the day if you reach out, then you are still going to make those connections.”

Bernstein said he wants people to acknowledge that this is a difficult time, but they shouldn’t give up all hope.

“I think we’re coming to a point where the proverbial daylight is ahead of us,” Bernstein said.

If a student were to struggle with a sense of belonging, Worley said they should be aware of what kind of support they need.

“When people feel more turbulence in a relationship, they [are] less likely to seek support,” Worley said. “It becomes a cycle, though, because the ones who need the support the most are the ones that are not seeking it.”

Worley said although there are many different types of support, he noticed esteem support seemed the most relevant to today’s students. According to Worley, esteem support comes from a “hit” to a person’s overall sense of competence because they’re in a stressful situation.

“You can start to doubt yourself,” Worley said. “These students might really benefit from just letting their parents know they need a pep talk.”

Bernstein said students should continue reaching out and getting involved — whether it is talking to other students, attending virtual events set up by student affairs or just reaching out to professors.

“Part of what we all think about going to college is having fun with new people,” Bernstein said. “While these are potentially risky behaviors, there’s a risk in not engaging in them as well.”

Since this is his first year at Penn State, Ward said he picked up on cues when meeting new people, learning to “ignore all fear and anxiety.”

“It takes a lot of energy to ignore what your brain is telling you to do,” Ward said. “If you don’t make the move to meet new people, nothing is going to change. You have to take the initiative for yourself.”

Worley said he would encourage students to seek support in order to subside feelings of anxiety, depression and stress.

“Some of the things that can seem particularly challenging like asking for support, might be the things that you need to do,” Worley said. “Be willing to push through the discomfort or the challenge in order to realize that there can be good things on the other side.”