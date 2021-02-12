Penn State’s historic Nittany Lion Inn, which has housed alumni, visitors and students alike since 1931, will continue to serve as a residence hall for a second academic year, disappointing prospective visitors.

With the coronavirus pandemic limiting travel, the Nittany Lion Inn restructured its operations, serving as a residence hall and classroom space during the 2020-21 academic year. It will continue to serve the same purpose for the 2021-22 academic year.

Director of Housing Operations at Penn State Conal Carr said the hotel was able to give students a good place to be during an unusual year.

“The Inn provided an opportunity to provide students with an amazing residence hall experience,” Carr said.

Current and future residents of the Nittany Lion Inn experience the same hotel that former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, former President Dwight D. Eisenhower and famed actor Danny Devito all stayed in during the hotel’s 90 years of existence.

All rooms at the Nittany Lion Inn are single occupancy — featuring full beds, individual bathrooms and cable television, in addition to the other amenities that regular residence halls provide.

Furthermore, according to Carr, the Inn has proved suitable for holding classes in its ballrooms, which are large enough to enforce social distancing measures.

Originally, the rooms at the Nittany Lion Inn were going to be used as quarantine locations. However, Carr said they discovered students would be displaced, so they chose to use the hotel as a residence hall. Quarantine for students is located in Eastview Terrace residence halls.

For the next academic year, the move to continue using the Nittany Lion Inn as a residence hall was dictated by feedback from the residents themselves.

“People have really enjoyed the space — it’s a great location, a lot of classes are there,” Carr said.

So, at least for the next year, the Nittany Lion Inn will host 208 upper-class students, according to Penn State’s housing website.

But even if it’s just for a year, many visitors said they will miss the experience that came with staying in the Nittany Lion Inn.

Teresa Keller, parent of a student in the class of 2024, recounted the only time she stayed in the Inn.

“It lived up to what [I had heard so much about], and it felt like home,” she said.

Despite living close to Penn State, she said she made the journey with her son, Dean, and enjoyed the amenities the Inn will now only provide to students for the next year.

To Keller, the “location of the Nittany Lion Inn can’t be beat.” Keller said while there are other hotels in nearby areas, such as the Days Inn by Wyndham Penn State or The Penn Stater Hotel, the Nittany Lion Inn is close to everything one could need around the Penn State campus.

Keller’s experience is not unique — many other parents and students come to enjoy the Inn for its history, comfort and service, which can make people feel as if they’re a member of the Penn State community.

Joyce Yin, a student at Penn State, said she had never stayed in the Nittany Lion Inn, but she will for the first time in the fall.

Yin (sophomore-chemical engineering) is doing a co-op next spring semester, and living on campus in the Inn presents “an easier housing contract to cancel, rather than an off campus apartment.” She will live in the Inn during next fall semester and bow out of her contract for the spring.

“The environment is something I am looking forward to,” Yin said. “[The Nittany Lion Inn is] very well taken care of, compared to the run-down residence halls.”

As the Nittany Lion Inn prepares to welcome students back for the spring semester, much thought has been given to the logistics of converting a space from a hotel to a dorm — and whether each room will undergo a transformation, according to Thomas Neely, general manager of the Nittany Lion Inn.

Neely said continuing to use the hotel as a residence hall seemed to be a sensible decision given the uncertainty of the pandemic and its ramifications.

As far as pricing goes, living in the Nittany Lion Inn is not as expensive as on-campus apartments, but is still priced higher than regular residential halls, Neely said.

This is mainly due to the lack of a food service, according to Neely. However, the location does provide added benefit, Neely said, since many engineering buildings are on west campus near the Inn. Additionally, the Pattee and Paterno Library is a short walk away.

Each room that houses a student will remain quite similar to the layout of the old guestrooms, Neely said, leaving all of the existing furniture such as desks, closets and chairs.

“One of the nice things for the students residing here is the choices they have,” Neely said, specifically in the choice of room in the Nittany Lion Inn.

Soon — in a little over a year and a half from now — the Nittany Lion Inn will once again open its doors to visitors and alumni for accepted students days, corporate events and game day weekends, according to Neely.

“The Nittany Lion Inn is the Penn State experience,” he said.