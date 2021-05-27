Though Penn State students experienced a taxing spring semester due to coronavirus restrictions and unprecedented online learning settings, many students still registered for summer courses.

Many of those students have been balancing their academic work with the demands of summer jobs and family obligations.

Students said they enrolled in summer courses for a variety of reasons, including to get ahead on credits, to meet academic requirements or to simply continue their education throughout the year.

Victoria Snyder enrolled in a science course during the first six-week summer session to complete her general education natural science credits, which she said she preferred over taking a science course during a regular semester.

According to Snyder (sophomore-English), balancing an “intense and quick-paced” summer course is a “challenge” — even without work and family obligations added to the mix.

“I’m finding it hard [to complete summer work] since my brain is just not ready to do school so soon after the spring semester,” Snyder said. “I don’t think I’ve had enough time between the end of school and the beginning of summer school, but that was primarily my own fault for signing up for the first summer session.”

A Georgetown University Center on Education and Workforce study found approximately 70% of all college students work while enrolled in their academic programs, according to U.S. News.

“From what I’ve seen so far, if you had to do a six-week class while also working a full-time job, you’d probably be up all night [completing schoolwork] and working all day,” Snyder said.

Students often need time to adjust to new classes, making the first week or two “rough,” regardless of the circumstances, according to Snyder.

To better manage her classes over the summer, Snyder said she’s spreading out her work and making time for both summer fun and other obligations.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

“I’m planning to allot time every day to do schoolwork instead of just enjoying my summer for three days and cramming for school the whole time,” Snyder said. “It just makes more sense to spread the work out — getting the best of both worlds.”

Mandy McCammon, an adult learner, said she decided to return to college after years of serving in the military. Now, McCammon is taking summer classes to get ahead on her degree while also managing family and work commitments.

“Being an adult learner and coming back now, I really appreciate [the classes] a lot more, and I really try to learn and get the most out of these classes — compared to my [experience] before joining the military,” McCammon (senior-liberal arts) said.

McCammon said her family’s support has “helped [her] balance academics with other obligations,” especially since they’re taking on additional responsibilities around the house, which allows her to “focus primarily on school.”

According to McCammon, having reliable people in her life helps her feel less stressed about managing a busy schedule this summer.

“If you don’t have somebody to take some of those other things away from you, then it can be really exhausting,” McCammon said.

Besides having a reliable support system, McCammon also tries to lessen her commitments during testing periods. During finals or midterm weeks, McCammon said she adjusts her schedule as needed and reaches out to her boss to better balance obligations.

“The success [in balancing different aspects of one’s life] comes down to two things — time management and asking for some help,” McCammon said.

Since no one expects McCammon to “have it all completely balanced and figured out,” she said she’s tried to be “open” when asking for help and “gentle” with herself when she focuses on school.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

McCammon said she’s predicting summer session classes will be easier than regular semesters because she will have fewer personal obligations to take care of. However, McCammon said living three blocks from the beach may challenge her focus.

“A lot of times your motivation to sit behind a computer is a lot lower when everyone else is at the beach having fun,” McCammon said. “When I was doing my spring classes, it was cold and dark at 5 o’clock. So, who cares if you stay up until 10 o’clock at night doing schoolwork in that weather?”

To reward herself for hard work throughout the week, McCammon said she plans to work outside by the pool during the weekends, which would still allow her to complete obligations while getting some sunshine.

From experience in past semesters, McCammon said allocating time for self-care and personal hobbies is important for maintaining one’s mental health and having a balanced schedule. In fact, she said she woke up early every day so she could complete activities she enjoyed, like going for a walk.

“No matter what else happens throughout the day — whether it’s midnight until I finish all my classes or if I end up having a really long work day — I still feel like I took care of myself,” McCammon said.

Gianna Gagliardi said she decided to take summer classes based on recommendations from peers and a desire to complete general education requirements she’d prefer to do outside of the typical fall or spring academic semesters.

Throughout this summer, Gagliardi (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said she’s working two jobs while also managing her summer classes and family obligations.

Her decision to work summer jobs while also completing courses is rooted in a need to raise money for out-of-state tuition, Gagliardi said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State University Police adopt FirstNet communications platform for first responders Penn State University Police and Public Safety will be utilizing new technology titled "Firs…

“I’m a broke college kid, and what college student doesn’t want to make extra money wherever they can?” Gagliardi said.

According to Gagliardi, “frontloading academic work” is one way she plans to handle her various responsibilities over the summer, especially in order to “limit stress.”

She said she plans to work ahead and complete as much work as possible when her schedule is less busy.

“When you do have a moment, it’s really important to utilize that time and make the most of it,” Gagliardi said.

To maintain a normal sleep schedule and help her mental health, Gagliardi said she carefully coordinated her work schedule to only work daytime shifts.

Dewellah Nicoloff, another adult learner, said she decided to take summer classes because “that’s where the opportunity presented itself.”

Besides being a student, Nicoloff (freshman-business administration) is also managing the responsibilities of house hunting, being a mother, applying for jobs and attending class.

In general, Nicoloff said she decided to register for college classes this year after receiving multiple rejections from potential employers.

“I was being faced with that ‘You don’t have a degree’ phrase so often that it seemed like I was doomed to take lower paying jobs that I was overqualified for just because I didn’t have a degree,” Nicoloff said.

Despite “extensive experience” in her field, Nicoloff said companies rejected her applications and declared her “ineligible” for the desired positions since she lacked a college degree

“So, I get to do it backward,” Nicoloff said. “I’ve always considered myself a little bit of a backward person, and I don’t really conform to what people would consider normal — attending college [after years of occupational experience] fits that trend.”

After completing her degree, Nicoloff said she will have 20 years of field experience in addition to the degree. However, right now she’s still adjusting to balancing classes with work.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

“I have to prioritize my class around what my family needs from me and what I need to get taken care of in my household in terms of daily rituals like making dinner and grocery shopping,” Nicoloff said.

One tactic Nicoloff uses to improve time management is setting alarms throughout the day to manage her time and keep her on track.

“No matter what I’m doing when the alarm goes off, I listen to it, stop what I was originally doing and go on to the next task,” Nicoloff said.

Being in the right mindset also helps people succeed in summer classes, Nicoloff said. She said she needs to transition from the mindset of “teacher” to “student.”

“The biggest challenge for me right now is realizing that I’m the student and not the teacher in this situation like I have been when being a parent and a management figure in manufacturing,” Nicoloff said. “Now, I’m trying to reverse the roles.”

Even when facing setbacks — like misunderstanding an English assignment — Nicoloff said she continues pushing forward because “if [she] sets her mind to something, [she] is going to accomplish it.”

In order to succeed in any situation, including summer classes, Nicoloff said people need to understand themselves and what their strengths and weaknesses are. Then, after learning their own habits, she said people can apply that information to their environments to succeed.

“You’ve got to know yourself before you can know your environment,” Nicoloff said. “It takes a little bit of discipline to get into a flow.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

President Eric Barron discusses future of Penn State's Arboretum, in-person activities Penn State President Eric Barron discussed the future of The Arboretum at Penn State and upc…