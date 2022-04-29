Though all Penn State students have various study methods for finals week that differ across many majors, Riya Patel said she begins studying early — about two weeks ahead of time.

Patel (junior-marketing and information sciences and technology) said she has two final exams this semester, and they’re both online and noncumulative.

“To prepare, I usually reach out to my [teaching assistants] and people who have taken the class already to see if they have any practice tests or study guides that helped them,” Patel said.

She also said she likes to use Quizlet to help her study class material, a method Jena Dehoff said she tends to use as well.

“I’m a big Quizlet gal,” Dehoff (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said.

Dehoff said she has four cumulative finals this semester — two are in class, and the other two are in person.

In addition to using Quizlet, Dehoff said she reviews study guides she made throughout the semester for each unit.

Nathan Taggart said he starts studying a week before his final exams.

This spring semester, all of Taggart’s (sophomore-chemical engineering) finals are cumulative and in person.

“I look over review packets that teachers give, go back through my notes and use previous tests to study for my finals,” Taggart said.

Taggart also said he finds it helpful when he studies with other people within his major.

As Emily Hold takes more classes within her major, she found that not all of them have final exams.

“I have two final projects and two final papers,” Hold (sophomore-education) said. “All four assignments are due throughout finals week.”

Even though she doesn’t have to study for exams this semester, Hold said she suggests all students use a tip she found through TikTok — studying with music — which helps her “take her mind away from any distractions.”

“I’ve learned a good [studying] music playlist on YouTube is my best friend when I need to concentrate on tasks, whether it be studying or working on a project,” Hold said.

Mara Fryer said she plans to start studying for her three in-person final exams about four days prior.

“All three final exams will be hard,” Fryer (freshman-biomedical engineering) said.

In order to do well, Fryer said she likes to take practice tests, go over old exams and read over her notes.

Fryer also recommended attending review sessions if they’re provided by professors.

Nicole Serravillo said she doesn’t have any final exams this spring.

Instead, Serravillo (sophomore-political science) said she has two final projects and two papers due.

“When I do have exams, I find it helpful to make a study guide and find a nice, quiet space in the library so I can focus.”