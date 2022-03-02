How Penn State students endure coronavirus quarantine in Eastview Terrace, off campus

Penn State student James Riccardo said he remembers the sound of wheels turning as students rolled their carts into isolation in Eastview Terrace.

“It’s terrible,” Riccardo (junior-photojournalism) said. “You hear the wheels rolling by walking up and down the road to Eastview Terrace. That's what I remember all of last school year.”

Having lived in Pollock Halls during the 2020-21 school year, he said he witnessed this sight often enough to picture life in isolation.

“Those rooms were small… you feel like you’re living out of a suitcase for a week and a half, two weeks,” Riccardo said. “I really don’t know what you would do there… I imagine that it’s much worse.”

Among the students lugging their carts into Eastview Terrace last year was Meghan Fondakowski. After the “shock” of testing positive for the coronavirus and rush to isolation, she said she slept.

“I was dead,” Fondakowski (sophomore-biochemistry) said. “I slept probably 18 hours a day, and I didn’t go to class.”

Since Dec. 14, 2020, 5,693 students at University Park have tested positive for the coronavirus, which leads to an average positivity rate of 2.4%, according to Penn State’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of Sunday.

Penn State requires those who test positive to isolate for a minimum of 5 days, with a default isolation period of 10 days for students, according to its isolation requirements.

Asymptomatic individuals or those who are fever-free with resolving symptoms are allowed a rapid antigen test on the fifth day to shorten the isolation period, the requirements said.

Unluckily for Fondakowski, she had a double case of the coronavirus and mononucleosis, or “mono.”

“I was so congested, I had a hard time breathing for a while, and I couldn’t taste anything,” she said. “I definitely didn’t feel like I was able to do anything.”

From her bedside, Fondakowski reached out to her professors to ask for extensions for her schoolwork and was met with mixed reactions.

“[To] one professor, I said, ‘I am currently in isolation, I am not even remotely at the top of my game. Could I have a couple of days to do this assignment and possibly make up the assignment that I missed last night?’ and she was like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you about the assignment that you missed. I can’t give you any more time to do the other things,’” Fondakowski said.

Despite the “toll” the situation took on her grades, she said she urges those in isolation to prioritize their health.

“Don’t feel bad about taking care of yourself,” Fondakowski said. “I think if I had tried to push myself too hard I would have not felt better as quickly as I did.”

Another issue she said she encountered was the food.

“They would give you these sandwiches that seemed like they were taken out of the fridge probably five hours before because they were soggy, and then it would make all of the rest of the food in there soggy,” Fondakowski said.

In an effort to escape the soggy sandwiches, she said she began ordering all of her food through DoorDash, but it brought another unexpected issue.

“They charge you a meal plan morning, lunch and dinner… I asked them, ‘If I don't intend to eat this food, [could] you not charge me for the food that I’m not going to eat?” Fondakowski said. “They’re like, ‘No, sorry, we’re just going to keep giving it to you because we don’t want a lawsuit that we’re not feeding students.’”

Melissa Sicherman said when she found her 5 p.m. dinner sitting outside her door in Eastview Terrace, she pulled out her phone to record because she “didn’t know what it was.”

“It looked like it was pulled pork, but there was no bread to go with it,” Sicherman (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said. “It was like crushed up meat in a container.”

According to Penn State’s Quarantine and Isolation Resources, Residence Life and Food Services work “directly” with students for meal deliveries and to “discuss any specific dietary needs” during quarantine and isolation in Eastview Terrace.

Sicherman said she knew she had to get tested for the coronavirus when she was eating breakfast one night and couldn’t taste or smell any of it.

Like Fondakowski, she said she was given little time to arrive at Eastview Terrace before her Penn State ID card was deactivated — but unlike her, she never planned to get there.

“I actually tried to go home first, and they said I wasn’t allowed to,” Sicherman said.

Instead, she said she pushed her cart of belongings through the rain and into a “tiny” room with a “disgusting” bathroom and unopening windows.

“I was confined to a small box where I could only sit down in one spot — and I like to move around,” Sicherman said. “I just had no motivation to do [Zoom classes] because I was just locked in a room.”

Ultimately, Sicherman stayed in Eastview Terrace for four days before her parents brought her home.

“I called them three times before I could even tell them I was going home — they were not answering me at all,” she said.

Separate from the isolation dorms in Eastview Terrace are the quarantine dorms. Penn State defines isolation as being “reserved for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are showing symptoms” and quarantine as being for those “before they know they are sick or… are infected without feeling symptoms.”

Many students living in the quarantine dorms like Gracie Bailer are there because they were listed as a close contact to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“My friend had to get COVID tested — she was randomly selected — and she came back positive with no symptoms,” Bailer (sophomore-agricultural science) said.

Her friend was unsure of how to go about the contract-tracing process, Bailer said, and listed their group of six friends as close contacts because they had been “sitting together the night before.”

According to its website, once a student tests positive for the coronavirus, Penn State Contact Tracing calls them and sends a “questionnaire” to identify close contacts. Contact tracers then alert close contacts to the potential exposure and give them “health quarantine expectations.”

Additionally, according to the university, individuals who have gotten a coronavirus booster, “have all recommended doses of the vaccine, but are not eligible for the booster yet,” or have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 90 days are not required to quarantine if they are contact-traced.

“Instead, for 10 days from their last date of close contact, these individuals must wear a mask around others and monitor themselves for symptoms. It is strongly recommended to test at least five days after the last date of close contact,” the university said on its “virus info” website.

One by one, each member of the group began getting calls from Penn State Contact Tracing – signaling the beginning of their quarantine. Bailer was the last to receive a call.

“My heart dropped, even though I knew it was coming,” she said. “I guess I was kind of hoping I wasn’t going to get it because I was the last one.”

Bailer said she ended up being placed in a “really big, nice room” with a “huge” bay window next to her best friend.

“We had our group chat… I was texting them pictures, they were jealous — but then the toilet was broken. The flusher came off so they moved me to this tiny little room… a complete downgrade,” Bailer said.

She was “most shocked” by the signs posted on the doors, she said.

“It was like, ‘You may not leave this room no matter what,’ ‘If anybody catches you outside of your door there are serious repercussions,’” Bailer said. “I was like, ‘I’m so scared that if I peek my head out to see my friend next door… if they catch me, they’re going to take away everything and just kick me out of school.”

Despite the warnings, Bailer said the first three days were “relaxing” and allowed her to “focus on [her] work” and “get all [her] homework done.”

“I could talk to my friend through the vent in the room next to me,” she said. “We would just sing to each other when we got bored.”

Gradually though, Bailer said her stress began to increase.

“My dad sent me a care package,” she said. “When they left packages, they’d leave it at our door, knock on our door and… the mailman would just look so scared of us, and he would just sprint down the other way and stay ten feet away from us the whole time.”

According to Bailer, lunch was delivered at 10 a.m., and dinner and breakfast were delivered together at 5 p.m. — a schedule that she found to be “annoying.”

“Some days I’d be sleeping and they just slam their body against the door as loud as they can, and they’re like ‘food delivery’… and they run away,” she said. “I don’t want to be looking at my lunch for four hours in my room… it’s just super stressful to have food sitting out waiting for me because then I feel like I have to eat it now.”

Bailer said the challenge of quarantine is “more mental,” and the worst part was not being able to go outside.

“I would open the window a little because there were kids playing outside on a playground,” she said. “I had a lot of anxiety… I just can’t be alone for that long.”

Bailer left Eastview Terrace after seven days when her parents picked her up, and though she described her home as a “better” place to quarantine, she also said found herself in a “lose-lose situation.”

“My sisters were seniors in high school, so I had to be really careful in the house because they had just gotten off quarantine again,” she said. “That was the hardest part too — coming home and feeling like I wasn't welcome there because my sisters knew that I’d been a contact.”

Throughout the whole ordeal, Bailer said she never tested positive for the coronavirus.

“If you’re contact-traced — I feel like it was so strict on us that it was as if we were sick when none of us had any symptoms or anything,” she said.

Bryan Rieser said his “self-imposed” quarantine in his apartment “sounded better” than what he had heard about Eastview Terrace.

“I wasn’t formally contact-traced,” Rieser (senior-mechanical engineering) said. “I found out that a friend that I was around the week before had it, so I stayed in my apartment for a week or two.”

He said he quarantined in fall 2020, and all of his classes were virtual.

“I had to adjust simple tasks — like how to print out homework and submit it,” Rieser said. “In the end, I don’t think it affected me too negatively.”

He understands why many teachers aren’t allowing a virtual option this year, he said.

“That makes it easier for people who just don’t feel like showing up to class… or just hop on Zoom when they don’t feel like getting out of bed,” Rieser said. “If they want people to show up to class, that's a little bit of a balancing act.”

Contrary to Rieser, Alex Vinci said many professors have a “horrible way” to go about student quarantine and isolation accommodations.

“I think that there should be makeups for everything you do — I mean it's not your fault that you get COVID,” Vinci (junior-forensic science) said. “Yeah, you could go out [on] the weekend and you could get it, but at the same time, you could be in class and get it from someone that’s in class — even with the mask.”

Vinci said students should not be “blamed” for getting sick when they’re “trying to protect everybody else around them.”

She experienced a unique form of isolation in fall 2020 when she was told to quarantine with her roommate in their dorm for two weeks, she said.

“It was honestly pretty easy… with classes being online, I didn't have to worry,” Vinci said. “I think if classes were in person, it would’ve affected me a lot more.”

As an example, she said laboratories, which make up “a majority” of her classes, only allow one missed class per semester.

“I was in a chem class last semester, and they said that if you get COVID, there’s no way to make up the labs and they did not accommodate for… missing classes because of COVID,” Vinci said. “You’d have to it drop the class if you had COVID.”

This contributes to students’ fear around getting tested, she said, which worsens the spread of the virus.

“A bigger reason for things spreading is because kids are scared to get tested because they don’t want to have to miss school,” Vinci said. “Especially because [a] majority of classes here are very stressful, very time-consuming and even a couple of days just puts someone behind in the first place.”

Bailer said Penn State “did the best they could” with the information they had, though.

“We were the only school that got to go back at a normal time in the summer — we didn’t get pushed back,” she said. “But I think it’s just a sucky situation, and Penn State did what they could’ve.”

