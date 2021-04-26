As many Penn State students work to keep themselves afloat while taking heavy course loads, some are simultaneously attempting to balance leadership roles in extracurricular activities.

For Erica Mi, her position as president of Penn State’s student-run consulting club Engineering-Consulting Collaborative is like a full-time job.

“The club is like employment,” Mi (sophomore-information sciences and technology and telecommunications) said. “It's a lot of work.”

In addition to her leadership position for E-CC, she is taking 25 credits while balancing her pending fall enrollment in a Penn State master’s degree program in informatics.

For many college students, the end of semester poses the threats of tests that could make or break a grade, thesis papers that demand hours of research, or mundane exams that still deserve the full breadth of one’s studying capabilities.

But for students like Mi, the rigors of finals week are amplified by their leadership positions.

Zoe Cykosky is the president of Club Tennis and the Club Sports Council.

Additionally, she manages the women’s tennis team and interns for the Center for the Business of Sustainability at Penn State Smeal College of Business.

“I’m super involved, and it’s been kinda crazy this semester,” Cyckosky (senior-supply chain management) said.

For Cykosky, her involvement didn’t really play a major role when she was scheduling classes this semester, she said, nor did the prospect of a crowded finals week.

“For me, being busy is really important — if I have smaller amounts of time [to complete work], I’m definitely more focused,” she said.

Furthermore, Cykosky’s deft allocation of her time allows her to focus completely on the task at hand — whether that be a club sports resolution or a supply chain management test.

Prior to the pandemic, Cykosky, on average, said she would spend more than half of her time on the Club Sports Council.

However, since the pandemic halted club sports and in-person activities, such as meets or practices, Cykosky toned down her activity to the point where her time is evenly split between her classes and her extracurriculars.

“With club sports, we didn’t have to do anything, but Club Tennis really tried to keep people engaged, so it did still take up time,” Cykosky said.

For Mi, she decided to end her club’s workload early, concluding its various projects on April 18, to give both her and her club members time to study.

“I kind of planned this ahead of time when I was scheduling classes,” she said.

Mi has her hands full with E-CC, and when she was choosing which classes to enroll in this semester, she said she looked for ones that would favor end of year projects more so than exams.

“You do learn time management,” she said. “I am not really stressed at all [about my workload], and there is no need for urgency.”

Just as it was important for Cykosky to establish a balance between her commitments to club sports and Smeal coursework, Mi also had to make the distinction.

“I treated the club like a full time job,” Mi said.

On the other side of the spectrum, the pandemic took a larger toll on the Bass Fishing Club.

Treasurer and soon to be president Thomas Shockey said his workload was easier since members were not allowed to compete in person during the pandemic.

As a result, Shockey (sophomore-mechanical engineering) did not need to weigh the constraints his leadership position might have held on his workload.

“This semester, scheduling did not play a role, mainly because we really haven't had a chance to do anything,” Shockey said. “And we didn’t get the go ahead to go in person until about a month ago.”

However, next semester, with the hope of increased in-person activities, Shockey said he will have to determine how best to balance his club presidency and his mechanical engineering coursework.

But none of the involved students have regrets about the way this semester has gone and said they would not do anything differently — including scheduling differing workloads.

“I look back at the year and I think, ‘This could have been the worst year ever,’” Cykosky said.

“But, I think I balanced everything really well.”

