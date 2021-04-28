Every student in the Schreyer Honors College at Penn State is required to complete an honors thesis by the end of their senior year, which often defines their post-graduate plans.

However, the coronavirus pandemic added unprecedented challenges to some working on their theses.

Ezra Gershanok used his thesis to create a demand curve and find the optimal price for the Keyper phone wallet, a product he and his roommate designed to prevent losing room keys.

Gershanok (senior-economics) said he wrote the thesis for entrepreneurs because he said many tend to “guess [optimal product] prices” and miss out on profits.

His goal was “to bring the tools of an economist to an entrepreneur that otherwise didn’t have the background in economics, the time or the resources to hire an economist to figure out their optimal price.”

Gershanok conducted a survey of 310 people, mostly customers from the Keyper’s website, asking them how much they were willing to pay for a regular phone wallet and what they were willing to pay for the Keyper.

Aside from not being able to meet with surveyed customers face-to-face — which Gershanok said he might not have wanted to do anyway — the coronavirus pandemic did not affect his thesis.

He spent 3 months during the spring semester writing his 45-page thesis, titled “Employing Economic Principles for the Benefit of Entrepreneurs.”

Others wrote longer theses — like Siena Baker who decided to merge her majors into a 170-page thesis about the alternative meat industry, titled “The Political Economy of Cultivated Meat Products.”

Baker (senior-economics and community environment development) said her fellowship at Penn State’s Rock Ethics Institute helped to develop the thesis.

She began her research in January 2020, conducting interview analyses, literature reviews and documental analyses. However, Baker said she wrote most of her thesis during spring 2021.

Baker said she wanted to talk to several artificial meat industry professionals and attend a few conferences before the pandemic began.

“The whole institutional timeline shifted probably three months backward,” Baker said.

She was still able to use data and read transcripts of interviews collected by her and the Rock Ethics Institute before the arrival of the coronavirus.

Baker also said due to the pandemic, she had downtime to read about artificial meat over the summer and said she learned more than she would have in a class or single seminar from completing the thesis.

Baker said she now feels like an expert on the industry of artificial meat.

Charles Ryan studied the effects of social mobility on voter turnout in Pennsylvania in the 2008-16 presidential elections for his honors thesis.

Ryan (senior-political science and economics) found as social mobility increases, voter turnout decreases and vice versa, using voting records from Pennsylvania’s Voter Export Files and social mobility data from Harvard’s Opportunity Insights Project.

He said the pandemic psychologically affected him and said he felt “lazy and overwhelmed” some days. However, he said it did not affect the thesis itself.

Ryan did not have a topic at the beginning of his senior year, but then Penn State librarian Andrew Dudash directed him to the voter turnout data set.

He said some trends he found were so complex that he admitted to not fully comprehending their implications. However, Ryan eventually wrote the majority of his 66-page thesis, titled “Social Mobility and Voter Turnout,” in January and February 2021.

Moreover, Gershanok said Schreyer has “opened a lot of doors” for the Keyper. Through Schreyer articles and Schreyer-sponsored business conferences, the company was able to connect with customers easier.

Baker said her thesis boosted her confidence. She said being in Schreyer helps students to prepare for graduate school, if that’s what they want to do.

Ryan said he did not understand how to use statistical software well before his thesis and had to learn on the fly.

“I was just reading statistics literature and having no idea what anyone was saying,” Ryan said. “Fortunately, the library was able to support me in navigating the complexities of statistical speech.”

Gershanok said he felt frustrated that he needed to write in an academic style when he did not want to enter academia. Yet, he thought the process allowed him to improve.

“Doing anything that’s uncomfortable is worth it, and writing a thesis was certainly uncomfortable,” Gershanok said. “I had to grow and learn.”

Baker said her thesis caused her a lot of stress — especially this spring since she was taking six classes and working a part-time job. She admitted 170 pages may have been too much.

“There definitely were moments where I was like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t ever want to write a dissertation because I’m so stressed,’” Baker said. “But at the same time, [the thesis] empowers people to become more skilled.”