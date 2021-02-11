Penn State’s United Way didn’t let the pandemic stop its typical community outreach. Instead, the organization adapted its annual campaign to continue raising money throughout 2020.

According to Marie Hardin, the dean of Penn State’s College of Communications and campaign chair of Penn State’s United Way 2020 campaign, the United Way connects community members with resources for financial and emotional stability. Penn State’s campaign benefits Centre County United Way.

“Whether it’s providing assistance with housing, with food, with helping folks pay utility bills, helping with mental health or other kinds of counseling services, the United Way is so important to the community,” Hardin said. “Penn State is such an important source of support to the United Way.”

According to Hardin, Penn State’s United Way hosts a campaign each year that allows employees to support the local community.

Penn State’s United Way campaign consists of a chair and a set of volunteers across the campus, which includes people from each of Penn State’s colleges, offices and libraries. It also includes a communications team that works to raise awareness of the campaign.

Michele Garrett, associate editor for internal communications within Penn State’s Office of Strategic Communications, handled communications for the campaign — working to send out messages to faculty and write related articles for Penn State News.

“Penn State has supported the Centre County United Way for more than 40 years, and this year our continued support was more important than perhaps ever before,” Garrett said via email.

Garrett said the Centre County United Way works with a network of 28 partner agencies that work on the frontlines to help those impacted by the pandemic.

According to Garrett, the pandemic has caused local agencies to see an increase in the amount of people and families that need support. Local agencies like the YMCA, State College Food Bank, Centre Helps, Strawberry Fields and Housing Transitions have been helping to feed people, provide mental health services and find housing.

“Our mission this year was to keep support of the United Way going even in the face of some really challenging circumstances for raising funds — because, quite frankly, many of the fundraising activities for the Penn State campaign have traditionally been in-person events,” Hardin said.

Hardin said Penn State’s United Way’s annual “Trash to Treasure” event wasn’t able to take place in 2020. Typically held at the end of the spring semester, the event sells items students left behind in their dorms or donated. According to Hardin, Trash to Treasure normally would have brought in “tens of thousands of dollars.”

In addition to canceling in-person events, Penn State’s United Way campaign had to adapt to less students and teachers on campus during the pandemic.

“Another real big challenge for us was [that] we ask our faculty and staff to consider payroll deduction — just a little bit out of their paychecks — every month,” Hardin said. “If everybody does that, the money can really add up to help the community.”

Hardin said the payroll deduction is usually a mail campaign where letters are sent to faculty and staff at their offices. To combat the lack of people on campus, they switched to an email format instead of physical mail.

Additionally, to make up for the lack of in-person fundraising, Penn State’s United Way campaign held two Facebook Live concerts with local musicians where attendees were asked to consider donating, which Hardin called “innovative.”

Another way Penn State United Way was able to collect donations was by relying on former Penn State employees.

“We actually [reached] out to retired Penn State employees… many of those folks still want to give even though they’re retired because they know how important it is,” Hardin said.

According to Hardin, more than $80,000 was raised just from retirees in the community.

“It wasn’t the events that really helped us this year — because we weren’t able to do very many at all — it was the fact that people were willing to just give because we asked them to,” Hardin said.

According to Hardin, the overall goal of Penn State’s United Way campaign was to raise $600,000, which was set with the knowledge that the coronavirus was going to impact its events. While the final amount is still being tallied, Hardin said she feels confident the total will reach the goal.

“What it tells me is that people in the Penn State community understand how important the United Way is at a time like this,” Hardin said, “and they were willing to respond to the need.”

Moving forward, Tracey Huston, vice president for outreach at Penn State and chair for Penn State’s United Way campaign for 2021, said she hopes next year will provide the opportunity to host in-person events.

“I am so grateful for the generosity that our university community demonstrated during this challenging year to support the United Way and the partnering agencies and people served,” Huston said via email. “This was an especially difficult year for so many people — every gift will have a significant impact in our region.”

