On Monday, Penn State Housing sent an email to students announcing that university housing will close at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 8 for East Halls residents and 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 9 for all other on-campus residents.

All students must move out prior to their departure time.

The move-out instructions in the email encouraged students to plan their departure at a different time than their roommates.

The university’s “no guest” policy will still apply. However, when moving items from room to vehicle, students can have one individual assist them, as long as they follow coronavirus protocols.

Visitors can temporarily park in residence building lots, but they must have flashers on and leave after 20 minutes.

Before checking out, students must clean their room in accordance with the move-out instructions, complete the checkout form tasks and return their room key to the commons desk.

Additionally, there will be Goodwill collection bins in each residence hall if students would like to donate any items.

