For Penn State student Sali Almohammed, she’s “glad” the coronavirus pandemic is less prevalent so she can gather, pray and have breakfast together with friends to celebrate Ramadan this year.

Ramadan is a celebration in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar where Muslims fast from dawn to sunset and complete religious practices during the whole month.

Muhammad Amir Hamza Khan said Ramadan is “a way to go back and connect with Allah and the Islamic morals and values."

As the president of Penn State’s Muslim Students’ Association, Hamed Jabri said Ramadan is time to spend with family, but his work in the MSA helps to bring students together while they are away from home.

"Ramadan is a time best spent with family, and since all of us are away from home, we wanted to be able to provide students with a space to develop friendships with other Muslims on campus who are in the same position," Jabri (senior-mechanical engineering) said.

For example, the organization holds community iftars, where Muslims break their fast, on the weekends at Penn State’s Pasquerilla Spiritual Center, and after iftar, volunteers — both students and State College community members — offer rides to students from campus to the mosque for nightly prayers.

In addition, MSA has collaboration iftars with other organizations: one with the Pakistani Students Association earlier in the month, and it will host a cultural education event with the Malaysian Students Club as well.

Students like Khan (graduate-architectural engineering) said they find Penn State a comfortable place to celebrate Ramadan despite being away from their homes.

For Khan, who lived in New Jersey for two years, celebrating Ramadan at Penn State is a different yet great experience.

"We live in the White Course [Apartments] community with other Muslim families and friends, which is much better," Khan said.

Jabri said Penn State offers campus dining iftar meals, where students living on campus can order a prepackaged meal ready to pick up at iftar time.

Asma Alomran said Ramadan special dishes are the most interesting element, and she and her friends learn about different aspects of each other's cultures by exchanging unique dishes for iftar.

While Lena Alboali said she enjoys her celebration, she said she’s faced some difficulties.

Alboali (freshman-business administration) said fasting during study time is hard for her because in her hometown in Saudi Arabia, she usually doesn’t study during Ramadan, and if she does, it would be for a short period of time.

The issue with fasting during time designated for studying is that students become busy all day during school and then have to take care of their families at night, Alomran (graduate-law) said.

Farraz Haider said it becomes harder if students are involved with physical activities as well.

For Haider (junior-chemistry), though, "Ramadan is like a reminder of faith."

Alboali said she advises students to try different foods and different periods of study time to see what works for them to overcome any difficulty.

Likewise, Almohammed (graduate-workforce education and development) recommended students should have their sohor, or the last meal before starting to fast, to be healthier and more energetic.

After the journey of fasting, Eid comes as a reward, and Muslims celebrate their achievement of being faithful to Allah.

While Eid is an official holiday in all Muslim countries, it overlaps with finals week exams for Muslim students at Penn State, and Alomran said she’s concerned about how she’s going to manage between her finals and celebrating Eid.

“The university should be aware of this issue and find some ways to make it work for us,” Alomran said.

Jabri said the MSA’s plan for Eid prayer has changed because of the overlap. However, MSA will still hold Eid prayer and breakfast at the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center.

“Just keep in mind how much rewards you will get for working hard, studying and fasting to be more motivated,” Khan said.

