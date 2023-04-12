As April approaches its halfway mark, so does Penn State’s Campus Pride Month. Some Penn State community members shared their thoughts on LGBTQ inclusivity on and off campus.

For Sonya Wilmoth, the director of the Penn State Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, she said she believes there’s “a lot of good work being done here at the university,” but “there’s a lot more that needs to be done.”

“There is support here for our students. There is work being done,” Wilmoth said.

Sam Ajah, the former president of Penn State College Democrats, praised the community in both State College and on campus.

“Campus and the State College borough are one of the most progressive and inclusive spaces I have ever seen or lived in outside New York City,” Ajah (junior-geography) said.

Gianna Minghenelli said Penn State is home to “support systems” and various events that students can attend.

Minghenelli (freshman-criminology) said she believes there’s a strong sense of inclusivity of the LGBTQ community on campus.

Grayson Lauer said he appreciated Penn State’s inclusivity efforts, but he feels like further progress is needed.

“Campus is not perfect by any means, but I feel as though there are regular reminders across campus that inclusivity is important,” Lauer (freshman-education and public policy) said.

While Campus Pride Month started April 1, there have been efforts toward creating an inclusive environment on campus, but some Penn State students believe this environment doesn’t reach far into central Pennsylvania.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

“Once you leave our higher education bubble, things can get scary,” Wilmoth said.

Erik Martin, who grew up in State College, shared a similar viewpoint.

“Once you get out of campus, it gets a little bit rougher,” Martin (freshman-aerospace engineering) said.

For Martin, he sees the failure to strive for inclusivity primarily in the rural areas around State College, specifically with businesses that don’t show support for the LGBTQ community and organizations during Pride Month.

Student Hunter Smith said he believes State College offers a more inclusive environment compared to other parts of Pennsylvania.

“State College does tend to be more accepting than the rest of central Pennsylvania,” Smith (senior-international politics) said.

As a transgender man, Lauer said he feels a lot less confident with the professional support he receives off campus compared to Penn State faculty.

He said he notices this difference in particular when he seeks out medical attention off campus in central Pennsylvania.

“It seems like there’s a lot less education on dealing with diverse people in professional situations,” Lauer said.

But for Ajah, he believes the tide could be turning when it comes to more inclusivity in central Pennsylvania.

“The greater central Pennsylvania community needs to be unilaterally committed to defending and serving historically marginalized communities,” Ajah said. “I am hopeful that we’re moving the needle of progress forward in central Pennsylvania.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

+2 Passover at State College | Penn State Students share Seder experiences Passover comes to a close on Thursday, and Jewish students at Penn State got involved with c…