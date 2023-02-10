Award-winning Washington Post reporter Robert Samuels visited Penn State to discuss his 2022 biography titled “His Name Is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice” on Thursday night.

In the book, Samuels and co-author Toluse Olorunnipa discuss racism in America via interviews with people who knew Floyd while looking into the Minneapolis police force.

The event began with a presentation by Robert Samuels.

“We spent six months divided into two places,” Samuels said. “Tola moved to Texas, [and] I was in Minneapolis; we interviewed close to 400 folks.”

Interviewees included Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson and President Joe Biden.

Between October 2020 and December 2021, Samuels said he and Olorunnipa “embarked on a journey to learn as much as they could about George Floyd.”

Samuels said he even went as far as to receive haircuts from Floyd’s barber.

He said the authors’ goal for the book was to “show how systemic racism worked.”

“Sometimes it can feel like we’re just sitting ducks waiting for the next terrible thing to happen,” Samuels said. “How do you keep hope alive?”

For Samuels, his answer was to focus on Floyd’s life rather than his death.

“If you are concerned about the way he died, it also makes sense to be concerned about the way he lived,” Samuels said.

Samuels described Floyd as “a Godly man” and “an incredibly consistent person from the moment he could walk.”

One of the last things Floyd wrote, Samuels said, was a poem to himself that read: “Life sucks, but man, life never sucks.”

Samuels said it’s important to remember “that in his last moments, George Floyd tried to tell the world the person he was as he gasped for air.”

“He told people he loved them, he hoped someone would hear his cry… that hope… that there can be a brighter future on the other side… that’s ultimately the message of our book,” Samuels said.

Samuels said that many of the people he interviewed who knew Floyd remember his last words being “I love you.”

“Here we are believing the three words that should most be associated with George Floyd are ‘I can’t breathe,’” Samuels said. “But if you had known him throughout his life, those three words would have been ‘I love you.’”

Samuels told the audience to “continue to question how a system was able to enable a man who could enact such pain with such nonchalance.”

For Samuels, the issues he finds within the system are ongoing.

“When we think about today’s society and everything that’s been going on — specifically Tyre Nichols and his family – that raises a lot of questions about where we are as a society, who we are as a society, and whether we learned anything about George Floyd and his murder in 2020,” Samuels said.

To fully examine this society, Samuels said everyone will have to self-reflect.

“Our white brothers and sisters are also corrupted by the history of racism and how easy it can be to take advantage of the privileges afforded to them,” Samuels said.

Following his presentation, Samuels answered questions from Penn State students Adetokunbo Falade and Alayna Faison.

Falade (senior-animal science) said she “gained more respect for the people who are actually going out there to gather and learn more about these important stories.”

“Hearing how in-depth and how detailed [Samuels] was in his research, I feel that — God forbid, if this were to happen to my brother — to know that someone cared that much to sit with my family [and] his friends to learn more about him, there’s something so admirable and noble about doing that,” Falade said.

Falade, a native of “the metro Atlanta area,” discussed the ongoing protest against the building of “Cop City” in Atlanta.

Atlanta leased 381-acres of Weelaunee Forest for the Atlanta Police Foundation and is planning to develop a “police military facility,” according to the Stop Cop City site.

For Falade, she said she doesn’t see increased police training having positive results.

“How much training can we actually do?” Falade said. “We’ve been retraining forever.”

As a Black woman, Falade advised her white peers to “just listen to Black people around you.”

“Try not to take up space in these conversations while you’re listening because I’ve had experiences where that’s been the case,” Falade said.

Falade said listening means more than just hearing words.

The night concluded with questions from audience members and a book signing by Samuels.

Faison (senior-food science) said the audience included “enough people to really make an impact.”

When speaking to her white peers, Faison said that “everybody’s talking about being an ally.”

“But it’s one thing to say you’re an ally and it’s another thing to be an actual ally,” Faison said. “I saw a lot of other people in the crowd here today who were obviously not visibly Black, so it was really nice to see that they came.”

