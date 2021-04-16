Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State has provided students with resources to help ease the transition to a new normal — and a new vaccination center may be one of them.

On April 9, the university opened a new vaccination center housed in the Bryce Jordan Center. The center operates five days a week, administering about 600 doses of the vaccine a day.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf opened vaccinations to all adults in the commonwealth on April 13, which makes all Penn State students eligible for the vaccine in Pennsylvania.

Students like Kynan Bohner and Justis Taylor said they support the university’s decision to open the center in the BJC.

“When it comes to the organization of these things, Penn State is very good,” Bohner (freshman-actuarial science) said. “I plan to receive the vaccination from this center, but I haven’t found the time to sign up yet.”

For Bohner, he said he trusts the university will make the right organizational decisions and provide as much service as possible to students and faculty.

The center requires students and staff to call ahead or register online to make an appointment to receive both doses of the vaccine. On April 14, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency announced the BJC would administer the Moderna vaccine until at least April 24 after the state put a pause on the previously administered Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily throughout the state on April 13 after rare blood clots were discovered in six women after they received the vaccine. Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam said it’s unlikely the blood clots occurred in the state.

Though the center has seen some changes over the past few days, Taylor (sophomore-cyber security) echoed Bohner’s point of view with optimism.

“I think that the new center is pretty cool,” Taylor said. “I plan to receive my doses as long as I am in State College.”

Taylor also expressed confidence in the efficiency of the new center.

“I think that the center will be successful because the university isn’t at full capacity and because of how efficient the testing sites are,” Taylor said. “I think that one vaccination center will be sufficient.”

Even students who have already been vaccinated, like Jordan Geis, also support the center.

“I will not be using this service for myself because I already was vaccinated elsewhere,” Geis (sophomore-psychology) said. “I will be recommending this center to any Penn State student I know who has not received their vaccination.”

However, other students like Melaina Shoop did not express as much enthusiasm about the center.

“I was going to receive my vaccination from the [BJC], but other places seem better,” Shoop (sophomore-biotechnology) said.

According to Shoop, it’s “counterintuitive” for the university to open a vaccination center late in the semester since students are going home. However, she said the center will be beneficial for many students, though she won’t personally take advantage of it.

“I am going home in two weeks, so I think I will just get my vaccination when I go home,” Schoop said.

Some students who have already been vaccinated at the BJC, like Julia Celio and Catherine VanWoert, are in support of the continuation of these services until the majority of the university is vaccinated.

“I received my vaccine at 9:30 on Friday morning,” Celio (junior-broadcast journalism) said. “It was really efficient, it took no more than five minutes.”

VanWoert (junior-broadcast journalism) said the vaccination process was smooth at the BJC.

“Easy in and out,” VanWoert said. “They took my ID and my temperature, and then I was on my way.”

Moreover, VanWoert said she thinks the vaccination site could increase the amount of doses it administers each day.

“They can handle more,” she said. “People might go elsewhere, so it is just a matter of vaccinating those students and staff who are left.”

