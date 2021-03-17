The day is nearly here for Penn State’s class of 2021 graduates to receive their diplomas — and many expressed excitement for the chance to celebrate in person.

Penn State announced Wednesday its plans to host a series of in-person commencement ceremonies in Beaver Stadium the weekend of May 7-9.

Each senior will only receive two tickets for guests to encourage social distancing.

Student D.J. Krausz said when he and his roommate first read the email from President Eric Barron, they were both “pretty excited.”

“It’s going to be interesting,” Krausz (senior-psychology) said. “I’d imagine it’ll all look a little weird.”

Although seniors are only given two tickets, Krausz said they shouldn’t take the opportunity to have guests for granted.

“I’m glad that my parents are going to be able to be there, so I’ll be able to experience that with them,” Krausz said. “I’m glad that others will be able to share the experience with their parents or loved ones, too.”

However, some students weren’t satisfied with Penn State’s decision. After receiving the news, Aneesa Karimushan said she was “super upset” to see the university’s plans for commencement.

“I actually cried,” Karimushan (senior-communication sciences and disorders) said. “I wanted to have an in-person graduation, but this is just not really how I wanted to have it.”

Karimushan said she has been “dreaming of having that same experience of [her] own” after attending her brother’s Penn State graduation a few years ago.

“Seeing that we could only have two people go and that they weren’t even going to announce our names was kind of just a slap in the face after all we’ve been through,” Karimushan said.

According to the announcement, students must remain seated during the commencement to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and names of graduating seniors will not be called.

Students are allowed to sit in pods with their two guests, according to Barron's email. Karimushan said that aspect is “understandable,” and she knows the university still has to obey coronavirus protocols.

“I know they put a lot of hard work into planning it, and I know that it’s better than what the class of 2020 got,” Karimushan said. “I still think there was more they could’ve done. They just didn’t have our best interests in mind, and we should’ve had a little more input in the decision.”

Osamu Onizuka said he’s grateful to have some sort of in-person ceremony for his graduation.

“I was happy in a way — last year’s seniors didn’t even get [an in-person commencement option], but with the health crisis and constant delays, we were at risk of not even having a senior year,” Onizuka (senior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said. “We have had a partial senior year, so now at least we can end on a good note.”

Onizuka said he wasn’t disappointed with the amount of tickets students were given because his family is not very large. He said this isn’t the end of his Penn State experience, either.

“Just keep in mind that we can still come back and visit,” Onizuka said. “For now, though, we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do.”

After initially meeting her close group of friends one year ago, Erin Woods said she was “really excited at first” when she received Barron’s email.

“We’ve all taken this journey together, and now we can finish it,” Woods (senior-genetics and developmental biology) said.

Woods said her initial reaction faded slightly after continuing to read the email.

“The email said more details to come,” Woods said, “but it seemed to be insinuating that you’d be sitting down, watching your name flash on the screen instead of walking.”

Although Woods said she appreciated the university’s strategy, she also questioned what the point of it was.

“It just didn’t make any sense because why would we go if it would be the same thing as if we were just watching it at home?” Woods said.

Woods said she hopes that in the future when “some sort of normalcy returns,” the university will be able to “reevaluate its approach” to events like commencement.

“I’m not sure if there is a right answer for what they’re doing, but that’s how I interpreted it,” Woods said. “I was just a little disappointed.”

However, Emma Holderman said she was still “really excited” to hear about the commencement plan.

“After the horrific year we had, I was expecting to have virtual graduation. [My friends and I] have even discussed it before,” Holderman (senior-theatre) said. “ My automatic assumption for graduation was that it would be virtual.”

Holderman said she was looking forward to watching her name “pop up on the screen” accompanied with a small celebration.

“I had been telling myself, ‘It is what it is, just accept it,’” Holderman said. “Everyone else is probably in the same boat as me.”

For any student who doesn’t feel comfortable with an in-person event and wishes to attend virtually, the university plans to hold the ceremony on May 9 at 6 p.m.

“I think it’s great that they are offering the option to do virtual graduation, especially for those who are immunocompromised or have underlying health problems,” Holderman said. “It’s just exciting to see that the world is slowly but surely getting better.”

