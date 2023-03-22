While some Penn State students went home for spring break, many international students didn’t have the option to travel home and back to University Park in one week.

For Nurul Mohamad, she said her "ideal break" would be with her family’s company, but this is "impossible," as it’s a two-day trip back to her home in Malaysia.

“Of course I miss home, especially my family. It's hard to be without them, but I try to call them every day, and we talk a lot — almost every day. That helped me a lot,” Mohamad (sophomore-data science) said.

Despite the “nostalgia,” Mohamad said this spring break was “unforgettable and fun.”

“I stayed at home with my friends and had time to rest, watch dramas, sleep and eat,” Mohamad said.

As part of the spring break experience, Mohamad and her friends decided to do something "wacky and fun" by dying each other's hair.

“That is a moment that I will never forget,” Mohamad said. “Maybe it was caused by the excitement of the moment or the excess of free time, but I had a lot of fun, and I will never forget it.”

Other students also had time to do something outside of their daily routines, like Olivia Heui Young Park, who took the opportunity to visit the Genesee Brew House in Rochester, New York, and walk around the river.

“Overall, it wasn't what you would call a perfect ‘American spring break,’ but I enjoyed it, and I'm glad I got to take some time off,” Young Park (graduate-acoustics) said. “I did get to rest and spend time with my partner, his friends and family, which was nice.”

Young Park, who’s originally from South Korea, took advantage of her week off after a hard semester full of academic projects.

“I'm currently in this transition zone where the first project has to be wrapped up while the second project has to start — busy, busy,” Young Park said. “I'm also planning on taking my comprehensive exam in the fall, so I have a lot of work coming up. I think spring break was nice; it gave me some rest and time to catch up [on] sleep, but as most grad students will tell you, work never stops.”

Several international students took the time to advance their academic and personal projects by staying on campus during the week. This was the case of Aditya Devendran, who was unable to go home to India and decided to take the time to work on various projects.

“I can't go home because the return trip is too long, so I decided to work on some projects since I didn't have much to do,” Devendran (freshman-computer science) said.

Given his free time, Devendran took the opportunity to communicate with friends from his country.

“This spring break was good; it was the first, after all,” Devendran said. “Also, I had time to communicate with friends since the time difference was no longer an issue, and that was fun.”

For Devendran, this break was the perfect opportunity to focus on himself.

"I feel very positive with this second part of the semester. I'm trying to make changes and be more sociable,” Devendran said. “Since everything is uncertain most of the time, it was good to have a free week to reflect on those changes.”

Astoria Li said she believes she’s changed a lot since her arrival as an international student from China at Penn State, and for this spring break, she decided to meet more students.

Li (freshman-computer science) was part of the Penn State Global Engagement trip program, where national and international students traveled to Washington, D.C. for a week.

“I wouldn't change anything about the trip; it was perfect,” Li said. “I love to travel, so this is my idea of an ideal break. We had the opportunity to visit museums and festivals, which allowed us to learn about more cultures.”

This trip allowed her to meet more international students, as they lived in small groups throughout the trip.

“It was an experience that I will never forget,” Li said. “I met friends who have now become close and important, and I took many photos.”

Li said she wishes Penn State would promote these events more for international students.

“You never hear about these events. They are incredible. You don't have to pay much, and in the end, you create a strong bond with everyone involved,” Li said. “Plus, you will get fun memories.”

