Penn State canceled on-campus work, in-person classes and other in-person activities at its University Park campus from 10:30 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday due to "ongoing sleet and freezing rain," according to Penn State News.

Any in-person classes that begin Tuesday prior to 10 a.m. will not be held, however, instructors might offer asynchronous instruction. Virtual classes will continue to meet at their usual time synchronously, unless professors choose to cancel class or offer asynchronous instruction instead.

According to Penn State News, in-person campus activities scheduled prior to 10 a.m. Tuesday will be cancelled, and any events scheduled at or after 10 a.m. will proceed as scheduled.

Coronavirus testing sites at University Park will be closed until 10 a.m. on Tuesday as well. Any students with scheduled appointments at the White Building during the cancellation will be permitted to show up for testing "anytime" after 10 a.m.

