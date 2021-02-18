The inclement weather has caused Penn State to cancel all in-person classes and activities on Thursday.

According to Penn State News, the cancellation will be in effect from 5 a.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Classes that are meant to meet in-person will not be held, and instructors can decide to host the class asynchronously, according to Penn State News. Instructors teaching hybrid/mixed mode courses should give "serious consideration" to canceling classes or hosting the class asynchronously.

According to Penn State News, remote classes may continue as normal or an instructor can choose to cancel classes. Asynchronous classes will have no effect.

Coronavirus testing appointments will be canceled during the closure. Students who have scheduled appointments to be tested in the White Building before 5 a.m. Friday are able to get tested during any time on Friday after on-campus activities resume, according to Penn State News.

