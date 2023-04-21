Each summer, incoming Penn State freshmen visit campus to meet peers, schedule classes and begin to acclimate to college life.

Throughout the blur of New Student Orientation, students are granted some free time to explore campus and the State College area. For Nolan Oswald, this time was the best to “meet new people.”

Oswald (freshman-kinesiology) said he met the most people, including future Penn State athletes, at the Intramural Building located near East Halls.

“There’s a bunch of different things you could do there,” Oswald said in reference to the number of activities offered in the IM Building during NSO, including basketball, bubble soccer and archery.

Aaron Sedlak said additional must-sees on campus include Old Main and the HUB-Robeson Center, both located on the central part of campus.

To Sedlak (freshman-architecture), Old Main is “symbolic” of Penn State’s origins, while the HUB acts as a “really cool” student union. Visiting these places displayed two sides of Penn State to Sedlak, “the academic and the social components of being on campus.”

Many buildings on campus house a specific academic college or major, such as the Stuckeman Family Building used for architecture and the Sparks Building for liberal arts.

Douglas McGowan, a mechanical engineering major, said visiting the Hammond Building was useful to see where a lot of his classes would be.

“Generally people can be pretty welcoming here,” McGowan (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said.

He encouraged students in NSO to look out for professors when visiting their respective academic colleges.

“Any experience is a good experience,” McGowan said.

When it comes to meals, David Lang said eating at a dining hall provides students with “an expectation of what [they] will be eating on the daily here.”

If a student doesn’t feel like eating at the dining hall, the HUB has “a lot” of restaurants and meal options, Lang (freshman-computer science) said.

“It’s a hotspot,” he said.

Lang also noted that Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in downtown State College is another option.

When students need a quick kick of caffeine, there are multiple coffee shops for incoming students to take advantage of.

For Luciana Alvarzez, she said visiting any coffee shop downtown is a great way to meet people while passing time during NSO.

“People just start talking to people,” Alvarez (senior-advertising and public relations) said.

Abba Java Coffeehouse, another coffee spot, is located just south of HUB lawn. Irving’s, a sandwich and bagel shop, can be found directly on East College Avenue below Old Main lawn.

College Avenue, which runs between campus and downtown, also has a number of stores, restaurants and activities for students to check out.

“College Ave. is the place to be,” Sedlak said.

Kerriann Menges said she believes Roots Natural Kitchen and Snap Custom Pizza are other good dining options during NSO.

“They do take LionCash, which is nice to know as a new student,” Menges (sophomore-nursing) said. “If you can use your LionCash downtown, take advantage of it.”

Menges also noted some more “hidden gems” on campus, such as The Arboretum at Penn State and the Hintz Family Alumni Center’s duck pond, that “people do not really take advantage of.”

“There are a lot of places to sit on the grass and just hang out,” Menges said.

The community at Penn State was a “driver” for Menges when choosing to attend, and she recommended students go out, walk around and “see the life.”

“That would make me feel good about my choice.”

