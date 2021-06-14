Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will be making its first appearance at the Bryce Jordan Center for three performances, according to its Twitter page.

Two performances will be on Oct. 16 with one at 12:30 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m. The final performance will be at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 17.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25.

This event has been rescheduled from its original date of April 25, 2020.

