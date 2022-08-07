Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium on Penn State's campus on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in University Park, Pa.

 Ryan Bowman

Homefield Apparel, a premium vintage clothing store, announced Sunday that it will release a 15-piece Penn State collection, according to the store's Twitter post.

The collection is set to launch Saturday, Aug. 13 at noon, according to the post, and at every launch, the clothing store tracks how many shirts it sells from previous launches.

Anyone looking to get the collection can do so here.

