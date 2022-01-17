For Penn State professor Molly Countermine, Neeli Bendapudi’s recent appointment as Penn State’s 19th president was like a “glass ceiling being shattered.”

As the first woman and person of color to hold the position, Bendapudi will succeed current Penn State President Eric Barron on or before July 1.

Previously, Bendapudi was the president of the University of Louisville and was announced as Barron’s successor at the Dec. 9 Board of Trustees meeting.

Many Penn State professors said they’re optimistic about the change, like Countermine, who's an associate teaching professor of human development and family studies.

Gary King, professor of biobehavioral health, said the appointment appears to represent a change in perspective.

“I personally welcome the transition… to advancing a 21st century agenda for Penn State,” King said. “It [remains] to be seen whether we will see change and results.”

King said Bendapudi has a notable record of promoting diversity at the University of Louisville.

But the support for Bendapudi as the new president comes with high expectations.

Julio Palma, assistant professor of chemistry at Penn State Fayette, said he expects a strong commitment to equity and diversity — as well as shared governance and transparency from Bendapudi.

“I cannot emphasize enough that we have high expectations because we are one of the most prestigious universities in the country,” Palma said.

Palma said more diversity among Penn State’s commonwealth campuses is important, as well as the need for change in high numbers of sexual violence on campus.

The fall 2021 semester saw the most known forcible sex offense Timely Warnings, 25, reported in a fall semester since there were 19 Timely Warnings issued in fall 2016.

“I think a bunch of males in leadership [positions]... is not the correct answer,” Palma said. “I would really hope that having that first woman as president, we will take greater steps toward fighting this violence against women.”

Countermine said she heard from a “friend of a friend” at the University of Louisville some things that “might translate into concern” for Bendapudi, but she said that “women in leadership positions are very often judged more harshly than men.”

“I’m excited to see what a woman will do in this position — and a woman of color — and I hope that the Penn State community as a whole will embrace her and not just assume things about her based on what they’ve heard,” Countermine said. “Let’s give her a chance.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Palma said he was surprised to hear the presidential decision happened so soon because faculty, staff and administrators “didn’t know what was happening” throughout the election process.

“We must acknowledge that the presidential search process was very secretive and [lacked] transparency,” Palma said. “This is not something that is the candidate’s fault or responsibility.”

According to the Penn State Office of the Board of Trustees’ website, the board led the presidential search process through a Presidential Recruitment and Selection Committee — which included student, faculty and staff representatives.

The Board of Trustees also had a Next Gen Penn State “listening phase” in spring 2021 to gain input from Penn State community members, again including students, staff and faculty, its website said.

Andrew Read, Penn State professor of biology and entomology, was part of a small group of faculty chosen to converse with Bendapudi on Nov. 18 before the presidential appointment was announced.

Read said he felt “listened to” throughout the presidential selection process.

“I thought she was a terrific catch for Penn State,” Read said.

There was consultation between faculty and the university regarding the selection process early on, according to Read, and faculty were able to comment in the early phases.

“I have heard almost — maybe nothing — critical of the decision,” Read said.

For Raymond Najjar, professor of oceanography, he’s “cautiously optimistic” about the appointment of Bendapudi.

“The new president will face challenges,” Najjar said via email, referring to the increase in coronavirus cases in Centre County and inequalities in vaccination rates among Penn State’s campuses.

At Penn State’s University Park campus, 89.7% of students are vaccinated, and across the commonwealth campuses, 76.9% of students are vaccinated.

Najjar said it seems Bendapudi did a “good job” at the University of Louisville, and he hopes she can bring that same level of commitment to improving faculty diversity at Penn State.

“It’s truly a historic moment for Penn State,” Najjar said, "and I am proud of the board for [its] unanimous vote for Dr. Bendapudi.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE