In celebration of the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences's 125th anniversary, the college chose to focus on the future of the science field.

On Tuesday, three Penn State faculty sat down for a moderated virtual discussion of the barriers and trends women entering the fields of science, technology, engineering and math face.

Associate Professor in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences Nasim Alem, Director of Penn State’s Earth and Environmental Systems Institute Susan Brantley and Associate Dean for Graduate Education and Research in EMS Zuleima Karpyn all participated by answering questions from Ph.D. candidate Claire Cleveland.

The discussion opened with Cleveland focusing on the evolution of women in STEM — comparing the evolution of characteristics of female workers.

Brantley said whenever she was told she could never achieve something, that would only drive her to “put her head down and do it.”

“What's impressive now is that we have more and more women in science than ever before who are redefining the culture,” Brantley said.

Alem said it's best for people — mainly women — entering careers in science to not try to redefine all areas of their field but rather pick specific areas to shine in.

Cleveland focused her questions on a documentary called “Picture A Scientist” that focused on the categories of female STEM workers, and the different roles that women have had to adhere to as they grow older and more experienced in the world of science.

“I think cultural rules do keep people out, but it's not like the male culture was set up to keep people out — I just figured out how to navigate it,” Brantley said.

Brantley said she "wanted to create something" in her efforts to bring a more human and emotional aspect to science that opposed most of a "so called code" of the field.

Alem and Karpyn attributed their success in their respective fields to a sense of perseverance.

“When something challenged me, that really made me want to get it done,” Alem said.

Karpyn said perseverance is a necessary trait for women entering science fields but the help women receive from all people — including men — is also important.

“When I first came to the U.S., my first experience was my own perception of what I couldn't do, and I learned to respect myself but I also had the support of a vast network,” Karpyn said.

Relating to the documentary, Cleveland asked the panelists about the presence of identifying and eliminating both implicit and explicit harassment, especially when it is between two people who know each other.

Karpyn said there is difficulty in realizing such infractions and that they can "put you in a position of awareness for the next time.”

“There has to be a balance between understanding and changing the culture,” Karpyn said.

Brantley brought up an instance of preferential treatment a fellow coworker endured where the coworker had received a computer while she wasn't approved for one.

“But every single [instance of inequity] is a choice point,” Brantley said, adding that some battles are worth fighting more than others.

Cleveland ended the first part of the panel discussion by asking about camaraderie among women in the field, speaking to the discomfort that may arouse as the field of women grew.

“Hire more women. That’s the biggest way to get change,” Brantley said.

Alem said she had experience feeling alone in her field, mentioning her arrival to the Penn State physics department.

“It was really a shock for me, and I felt really more isolated,” Alem said.

Brantley and Alem emphasized the importance of having a good advising system at Penn State to change the culture of female involvement in STEM majors.

Alem said she believes a mentoring process could improve the lives of women pursuing careers in science.