Every time there’s some “silly study” that gets published in a science paper, comedians will point to it and say, “Alright, it’s cool that we found that fruit flies like the color green, but what are people doing to cure cancer?” Penn State graduate student Scott Leighow said.

Students working in Justin Pritchard’s lab are focusing on drug resistance to combat issues with cancer — the reaction of cancer resisting the treatment of anticancer drugs.

Pritchard, Dorothy Foehr Huck and J. Lloyd Huck Early Career Entrepreneurial Assistant Professor and assistant professor of biomedical engineering at Penn State, alongside a team of students, said they’re utilizing both basic science and engineering to create a solution to drug-resistant cancer.

Pritchard’s research team, in collaboration with the University of Massachusetts, recently received a five-year, $2.5 million grant from the National Cancer Institute, according to a release.

“At one level, I think of this as we’re building the basic ideas of evolutionary biology and drug resistance, and we're trying to design something,” Pritchard said. “As long as we’re very careful about understanding when it fails and when it succeeds, maybe we’ll actually learn something about the basic biology that we didn’t know.”

Lung cancer is the current application, and the team is using mathematical models to build cells to understand how to change the way tumors respond to drugs, Pritchard said.

“It’s without a doubt a pretty crazy idea, but it’s super cool and exciting,” Leighow said. “I thought there was a really good chance that maybe someday this technology could help people. Just because it’s out there doesn’t mean people aren’t thinking of these therapies in this way.”

Zeyu Yang said the lab’s research is also working to create a safer treatment for cancer patients.

“One of the most conventional and widely used [treatments] is chemotherapy,” Yang (senior-biomedical engineering) said. “Obviously, there are well-known side effects because chemotherapy targets all fast growing cells, including hair cells, skin cells and cells in the intestines and stomach.”

Yang said due to chemotherapy’s effects, patients will deal with hair loss, harm to their endocrine system and damage to blood cell regeneration.

A single cell with drug resistance to cancer treatment can cause cancer to grow back, Yang said, so the team is focusing on a product that performs the bystander effect — introducing cells that will become local treatment providers within the body and kill the surrounding cancer cells.

Targeted cancer therapy is the new generation therapy that reaches specific cells, genes and proteins, which could be more effective in eradicating cancer due to less side effects and the specificity of the treatment, Yang said.

For Leighow’s research, he said he performs a mix of engineering-based work and research in a lab. He writes software to model cancer, analyzes gene sequences and works with cells, drugs and DNA.

Leighow said he mixes them together in “fun, creative ways” in order to see what “cool evolution-guided therapies” they can come up with.

Yang said he focuses on verification of the concepts that they work on, but before the team can complete a clinical trial, a large number of trials must be tested.

Small-scale experiments must be done first, Yang said.

However, Leighow said he has started to trial and verify the concepts in mice, which he said is the “next exciting step in the process.”

Leighow said they’re trying to build a system to solve the problem of treating cancer, which is a “different scale of engineering.”

“It’s kind of an engineering paradigm. Rather than designing something for a particular use, you could also design something, build it, test it and then use what you understand in designing it to understand basic biology,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard said they’re building a product they’re interested in while learning new ideas about biology along the way.

The research is “kinda strange” and “high risk, high reward,” but Pritchard said they’re hoping to learn a lot from it.

Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of mortality in the “Western world,” making it an important application in terms of research, Leighow said.

“It’s obviously a serious problem in terms of improving patients' lives, but beyond that, it means you’re not just improving life for one person but for everyone who loves that person,” Leighow said. “Cancer doesn’t touch just the person that it inflicts — it’s a whole community of people.”

