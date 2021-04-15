On Tuesday, Pennsylvania moved to Phase 2 of Gov. Tom Wolf's Vaccine Rollout Plan, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. This means all individuals age 16 and older are eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be received, but the DOH has extended the pause in administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until April 24 or until updated guidance is provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration.
State College's coronavirus vaccination locations include:
- Centre Volunteers in Medicine #2520 - Green Tech Dr., State College, Pennsylvania 16803
- Wegmans Pharmacy #098 - 345 Colonnade Blvd., State College, Pennsylvania 16803
- CVS/pharmacy #16632 - 315 Colonnade Blvd, State College, PA 1680
- Weis Pharmacy #51 - 1471 Martin Street, State College, PA 16803
- CVS/pharmacy #01916 - 1101 N. Atherton Street, State College, Pennsylvania 16803
- Bryce Jordan Center Clinic - 127 Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
- CVS/pharmacy #05459 - 116 West College Avenue, State College, Pennsylvania 16801
- Rite Aid #00793 - 1927 Atherton Street, State College, Pennsylvania 16801
- Weis Pharmacy #137 - 110 Rolling Ridge Drive, State College, PA 16801
- VDI-Boalsburg Apothecary - 3901 S Atherton St, State College, Pennsylvania 16801
To learn more about Phase 2 and vaccination procedures, visit the DOH website.
