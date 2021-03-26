Penn State’s Berkey Creamery began offering hand dipped ice cream again on Monday for the first time in nearly a year. With the sun coming out, it’s time to get your hands on some ice cream — whether it be in the form of a cone, cup or milkshake.

So, where should you start? Here’s a list to the best Creamery flavors for every day of the week

Raspberry Fudge Torte

Clearly the most underrated flavor, raspberry fudge torte deserves it’s time to shine now that the Creamery is making its comeback. It has everything any ice cream fan could ask for — it’s fruity and chocolatey, and smooth yet crunchy. The juxtaposition of the fudge pieces with the raspberry give it an extra edge over the rest.

Death by Chocolate

Who could argue with this classic? Death by Chocolate is the perfect flavor for all chocolate lovers — it’s a great starter for anyone who hasn’t tried anything from the Creamery either. It’s filled with chocolate chips, chocolate sauce and fudge pieces.

Lion Tracks

Lion Tracks was such a nice surprise — it’s certainly not talked about enough. Yes, Death by Chocolate is great, but give some other flavors their time in the sun. The tiny peanut butter cups will offer a burst of happiness in between classes.

Sherbert

I doubt many people have tried Creamery sherbert — so time to grab a spoon. It’s a sweet callback to childhood memories, and the Creamery offers a plethora of flavors including orange, raspberry and mango. The sherbert is so good I knew someone who almost dropped $60 just to get a tub of it.

Toasted Almond Fudge

Alright, where are the nut fans? The combination of almond and fudge is a perfect duo. Truthfully, toasted almond fudge reminds me of smores and hot chocolate on a summer night. It just slides right down and makes you feel warm inside.

Alumni Swirl

One thing the Creamery does really well is fruity flavors — obviously with the creation of Raspberry Fudge Torte and Alumni Swirl is like a mini version of it. The blueberry taste is refreshing and sweet, making it the perfect flavor for the burgeoning spring time.

Grilled Stickies

Grilled stickies is a fairly new flavor, but it’s quickly rose through the ranks as one of the best Creamery flavors. You shouldn’t try this flavor until you’ve had real grilled stickies, though, because it doesn’t compare to the real thing. If you love a rush of sweet, crunchy cinnamon flavor, though, this is a great way to close out your week of Creamery flavors.

