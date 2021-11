The Original Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Penn State and will perform in the Bryce Jordan Center at 7 p.m. on March 1, 2022, according to a tweet from the BJC.

The visit is a part of the Globetrotters’ “Spread Game Tour,” which will feature basketball skills and interactive family entertainment.

Tickets for the event are now available online.

