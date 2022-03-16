Grate Chee reopened today in HUB-Robeson Center Dining after a hiatus since March 2020.

According to David Quinn, manager HUB Dining, additional sandwiches have been added to the menu, including the Philly Melt, Grilled Cheese Dog, Breakfast Melt and Tuna Melt.

“Long-term favorites,” like the Three Cheese Melt, Chipotle Chicken Melt, Ham & Cheese Melt and Mac & Cheese Melt are still available, Quinn said.

