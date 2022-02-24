There were many sights and sounds during the 50th THON in the Bryce Jordan Center, but one of the more unknown sights was a mural that Penn State student Isabella Everett designed.

The mural — which encapsulates multiple, tiny pictures into larger letters, spelling out the word THON — is screen-printed, and is displayed in what THON calls the “hospitality hall” of the BJC opposite another mural.

“I’ve never done graphic design on a commercial level like this,” Everett (freshman-graphic design) said. “It's a really cool opportunity that THON gives me that space to do something creative and help all these people out.”

Everett was a graphic design captain on the Public Relations committee for THON and said Public Relations Director Nolan Marett reached out to ask about the creation of a mural.

“The process was kind of long to be honest,” Everett said. “[Marett] said get a bunch of pictures that represent THON — so all different people from different backgrounds, different ages, different colors, ethnicities, different THONs from different years… everything. I went through literally all the archives, and I found my favorite ones.”

Everett said she created the design using Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator, and Marett gave her a quote for the bottom of the mural that reads, “Growing up is beautiful, let’s fight for it.”

“[THON] is the best decision [I’ve made] since I’ve gotten to Penn State,” Everett said. “It’s given me so many new opportunities.”

After lots of back and forth with Marett and others who provided commentary on the design, Everett said they settled on the final version of the mural around the end of January.

Everett said collecting images was the “hardest” thing to do, and “putting it together was also kind of finicky” because of all of the small edits she had to manually input.

Brynn Smith, a media relations captain on the THON Public Relations committee, said Bella is “so inspiring,” and she cannot “speak highly of her enough.”

“She has taken on so much this year, and she has done it all flawlessly,” Smith (junior-public relations and history) said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better graphic design captain.”

Smith also said her co-captain is “hardworking.”

“I don’t know anyone else who’s come in and been like, ‘Yeah, I can do this,’ as a freshman,” Smith said.

Hanna Bernett, the publication management writer and captain for the Public Relations committee, agreed and said Bella is “amazing” and “very receptive” to working with others.

“One thing that really stuck out to me about Bella was that not only did she take it all on and roll with it, she did it with such grace,” Bernett (junior-marketing) said. “Not only does she do all this stuff, she’s calm and cool and collected about it. She has a demeanor that makes you think she’s so much older than she is.”

For Everett, being a part of THON was a “complete fluke” but the “best decision” she’s made since arriving at Penn State.

“I was so excited to see all the families that we were really helping out with,” Everett said. “My favorite memory out of all THON thus far is dancing with my Public Relations committee in the media relations pit during Chelsea Cutler’s [performance]… that has been a core memory of mine.”

Cutler, a singer and songwriter, was THON’s surprise Friday night headliner.

Smith said she was really “excited” that she’ll be on the mural in the BJC forever — since Everett included a picture of the Public Relations committee into the design, and Bernett agreed.

“I feel really lucky that she incorporated us into this mural that’s going to be in the BJC for forever,” Bernett said.

Everett started graphic design in her senior year of high school and has started working with material at Penn State, which she said helped her develop the skills she used for THON.

“If you’re not already involved in THON, get involved… use your skills to help somebody else out in need,” Everett said. “See that you’re making a difference in somebody else’s life.”

