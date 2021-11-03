The Graduate and Professional Student Association at Penn State released a statement Tuesday via Instagram with an outline of rights for those who plan on protesting alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos' event Wednesday.

The post said Penn State GPSA is aware of planned protests outside the venue, and while it doesn't want to encourage the protesting, it wants to ensure students are aware of their rights if they do choose to attend.

According to the post, the association encourages students to instead attend the "Love is Louder" event from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday in the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall.

Penn State GPSA also said to reach out with any further questions or concerns via Instagram.

