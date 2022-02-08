Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf proposed a 5% funding increase for Penn State at his annual budget address on Tuesday, according to a release.

The 5% increase in funding is in addition to $2.35 million to Invent Penn State — a program "focused on driving economic development and entrepreneurship across the state," according to the release.

The increase in funding coincides with the university's 2022-23 appropriation request, the release said.

Wolf's proposal must be approved by the Pennsylvania General Assembly to be in the Pennsylvania State budget. If passed, it will be Penn State's first increase in state funding since the 2019-20 academic year.

"Penn State is grateful to Governor Wolf for his strong commitment to public higher education in Pennsylvania, and in particular to his steadfast support for Penn State," Penn State President Eric Barron said in the release.

Barron added the increase in funding would aid the university's goal of lowering the cost of a degree.

The proposal from Governor Wolf includes the following:

$254.2 million to the university's general support appropriation

$57.7 million for Penn State Agricultural Research and Cooperative Extension

$28.1 million for Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport

Barron is scheduled to appear before legislators on the Pennsylvania Senate and House appropriations committees on Mar. 3 and Mar. 8 to discuss the funding proposal, the release said.

RELATED

Penn State reports 4th known forcible sex offense of spring semester Penn State reported its 4th known forcible sex offense of the spring semester at approximate…