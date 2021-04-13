Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday via Twitter that Pennsylvania will be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommendations to "pause the use" of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pennsylvania is following the @CDCgov and @US_FDA recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.We're taking this step out of an abundance of caution until @CDCgov and @US_FDA can review the six cases of rare blood clots that have occurred. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 13, 2021

According to the announcement, Wolf said the commonwealth is taking the step out of "an abundance of caution" until the six cases of "rare blood clots" can be reviewed.

Currently, over 6.8 million Americans have received the single shot vaccine, with less than .00009% having blood clots. The six cases were found in women aged 18-48.

"This move shows that the federal oversight process of vaccine safety and effectiveness is working," Wolf said. "All steps are being taken to protect Americans.

Penn State hasn't announced yet how the pause will affect its Regional Vaccination Clinic at the Bryce Jordan Center, which has been administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines since Friday.

